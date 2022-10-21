Tigers Ready To Engage Second-Place Cougars

By Terry Carter

State-ranked, unbeaten and with a week’s rest under their belts, the Katy Tiger football team returns to Rhodes Stadium tonight at 7 p.m. against the District 19-6A offensive firepower of Cinco Ranch.

Led by college-committed Cougar QB Gavin Rutherford’s 2,341 passing yards and impressive 22:4 touchdown-to-interception ratio and a QB rating of 122, Cinco Ranch (6-2, 5-1) is gaining confidence. However Katy (7-0, 5-0) has a way of introducing a reality check into the vast majority of opponents.

The Cougars feature a host of DI-bound standouts at quarterback and receiver, as well as rugged running back in RB Sam McKnight (469 yards, 13 TDs). Rutherford also is a running threat with a team-high 474 yard and eight scores.

It’s no wonder Cinco Ranch averages 45.6 points per game with WRs Seth Salverino (117 yards in receiving per game), Noah Abboud (74 yards) and Fischer Reed (64 yards) leading the way.

Katy has a tradition of excellence and DI athletes, and the 2022 team is no exception. QB Caleb Koger has a QB rating of 111 and an 10:3 ratio. He is supported by college commit RB Seth Davis, who is likely to pass the 1,000-yard rushing mark tonight. He enters the game with 871 rushing yards and 11 TDs due to his speed, elusiveness and Katy’s powerful offensive line.

Although regarded as an intangible, Katy’s traditional strength to dictate outcomes is directly related to the talent and size in the Tiger linemen. While the Cougars are improving in all areas weekly, the offensive and defensive lines may be Katy’s greatest advantage tonight.

Cinco Ranch’s advantage will be in a prolific passing game and the Cougars’ versatile kicking game. Game on.