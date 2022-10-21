Kids Digital Footprint | 4 Safety Tips for Families

A digital footprint is a mark you leave in the online world. It has a huge difference compared to the physical footprint. If you step into actual mud, the rain will wash your print off. But things are much different in the virtual world. Even if you delete the photo posted or information provided, advertisers and other third parties might have already gotten their hands on it.

That’s why being careful about your digital footprint is the essence of your privacy in the virtual world. Children are the most sensitive category since a single move on the web could end up affecting their entire life. Here’s what you can do to ensure your kid understands digital footprints and remains safe online!

It’s All About Privacy (Settings)

According to Telstra , kids under 13 often have two social media accounts. That number increases to three when they become teenagers. But less than half of those profiles are optimized for privacy.

It all starts with setting the profile access to private. That ensures only those your kid accepts as friends can see their full profile. It’s vital to explain they shouldn’t accept strangers and friends. You can even discuss techniques on how to identify a fake profile, such as a lack of images and friends.

Another convenient privacy option is that your kid’s profile isn’t searchable. Facebook offers this option, ensuring no one can find your child when searching the social platform. That’ll require your kid to add friends, which should be safer than others sending friend requests.

Parents should be aware that privacy settings might not play a huge role in what becomes public. A friend could decide to share the update publicly, and that’s hard to stop.

Think Twice Before Publishing

Social networks like Facebook have a Memory feature that reminds you about posts made in the past. It’s hard to find a person who doesn’t feel shame about some of their previous updates. And that’s why thinking twice before publishing is crucial, especially for a child.

Before your kid posts an update, ask them to consider the following:

Would you like to see this post in several months or years?

Is it okay for your teachers or parents to see this update?

Does the update compromise your or anyone else’s privacy or well-being?

If the post still seems acceptable after going through the questions above, there’s no reason why your kid shouldn’t publish it.

Never Share Personal and Sensitive Content

Here’s an example – a proud kid shared they finally managed to finish the math problem they found troublesome. But other children laughed since it was a basic task for their age. The dangers of social media for children include a lack of self-esteem due to comments others post about them online.

It’s best if your child avoids sharing personal and sensitive content, especially photos. That should limit exposure to potential negative comments.

And posting photos and current locations could even make your child vulnerable to predators in the real world. That includes sharing that information on their profile and direct messaging with people they don’t completely trust. So being mindful about what children share doesn’t only keep their digital footprint clean but contributes to their safety.

Don’t Hesitate to Use Parental Control Tools

Using phone monitoring apps doesn’t mean you don’t trust your child. It’s another way of protecting them from making a wrong move without being aware.

Let’s say you purchased your child their first iPhone. They don’t have previous experience with the device and maybe even the internet. It’s where a parental control app for iPhone comes into play. You can monitor and adjust the apps used or installed, use web filters, restrict device functions, and even erase all data if the phone gets stolen or lost. It’s the perfect way to ensure your child’s sensitive data doesn’t fall into the wrong hands.

Final Thoughts – A Digital Sweep Provides a Peace of Mind

It’s not easy to keep your child’s digital footprint clean. But with joint efforts, you’ll ensure no info your kid leaves online can negatively affect them. You can conduct a digital sweep to be sure – simply enter your child’s name (and location) in the search engine. Then, if you find any content you aren’t happy with, remove it together or ask those who posted the content to erase it.