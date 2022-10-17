What Are The Steps Of MSME Registration Process?

MSME stands for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises. As these industries grow, so does the country’s economy as a whole. MSME registration helps these industries to receive various government-provided benefits to MSMEs.

Even if the business is part of a production or service chain, you can apply for an MSME for these two industry sectors under the MSME Act. MSME registration is not yet mandated by the Indian government but registering a business accordingly will be beneficial as it offers many benefits in terms of tax, business start-up, credit facility, loans etc.

The MSME Act came into force in 2006. This act is intended to promote, facilitate and develop the competitiveness of micro, small and medium enterprises in India. MSME registration process is mentioned below:

Fill out the request form: In the first step, you need to fill out the basic information on the MSME registration form which will include all the necessary details about your business like business name, registration number, GST number etc. Enter personal information: At this point, you need to fill in all your personal details like name, address, PAN card, bank details and some common information required during the MSME registration process. In addition, a photo must be uploaded. Make sure the size of the photo is within the allowed limits for uploading to the website. The moderator will process the request: During this process, the MSME executive will review your application. If there are any discrepancies, you will be notified of the process and the necessary changes will be made. Get a courier certificate: After filling in the complete form, you will receive an MSME registration certificate. To see what it will look like, you can download a copy of a sample MSME certificate. The department will not issue you a paper copy. You will receive a virtual certificate for MSME registration.

This is the MSME registration process for businesses. Note that the entire registration process is free. However, there are many online portals that perform the registration procedure on behalf of the business for a certain fee.

Registration for MSME is not required, but a registration process has been provided so that all entrepreneurs can maximize their benefits under this scheme and take advantage of the incentives provided by the government. The benefits are many; priorities, loans for cluster financing, and the opportunity to apply the latest quality management standards.

After submitting the online MSME registration form, a successful registration message with the reference number will appear. The Ministry of MSMEs will issue Udyam registration certificate or an MSME certificate to the entrepreneur’s email address after verifying the registration form submitted on the portal. The department will issue the MSME certificate a few days after the application is submitted. The validity of the MSME registration certificate is lifetime. So it doesn’t ask for any extension.

CGTMSE is a trust fund established by the Government of India, under the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises and the Small Industrial Development Bank of India. Launched in 2000, the CGTMSE program provides credit guarantees to financial institutions offering credits up to Rs. 2 crores. The CGTMSE scheme offers a credit guarantee of 75% to 85% to MSEs across India.