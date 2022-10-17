How Does the Straight 8 Back Brace Work?

Growing up, it’s easy to roll your eyes when told to have good posture. We’ve all gotten a metaphorical slap on the wrist before for slouching, but most of us have probably brushed it off and continued to do it anyway. But having good posture is about more than just appearing attentive and professional. In fact, much more importantly, it’s a health issue that can save you from significant discomfort later in life.

Poor posture can lead to a handful of physical problems from spinal dysfunction to joint degradation. It can cause daily pain in your shoulders, neck, and back that’ll have you wishing you listened to your childhood teachers when they told you to sit up straight. But the good news is, whether you’re 30 or 60, there’s a way to help correct your posture and retrain your muscles to hold you up straight. It’s called the straight 8 back brace. Here’s how this simple piece can relieve you of discomfort, retrain your muscles, and give you the confidence you’ve been looking for.

What is the Straight 8 Back Brace?

The Straight 8 Back Brace is a discreet, under-the-clothes back brace intended to help correct your posture. When worn consistently, it can help relieve you from discomfort in the back and neck that’s a result of years of slouching and poor posture. If you think it’s too late to alter the way you sit and stand, think again.

Why Wear the Straight 8 Back Brace?

It’s time to stop the slouching. As we said above, good posture is about more than just looking good. Rather, it’s a health and comfort issue above all.

Poor posture can come from years of slouching or simply just from inactivity, habits that seem hard to correct. When unchecked, poor posture can lead to numerous unfavorable symptoms. Before we even get to the neck and back pain you’ll want to relieve with the Straight 8 Back Brace, let’s touch on appearance. Poor posture over the years can not only cause rounded shoulders (no matter how much you lift weights), but also a potbelly. The large internal organs in your stomach can protrude from years of slouching, pushing them up against your abdominal walls and giving you a rounded stomach when it otherwise may be flatter.

If ditching the potbelly isn’t what you’re after, then consider how fixing your posture can relieve you from physical discomfort. Poor posture causes uneven weight distribution on your spine, and the spine is not a body part you want to mess with. The spine’s health and structure has an effect on your entire body; a poorly supported spine can cause issues in your muscles and joints and even nerves all over your body.

How Does the Straight 8 Back Brace Work?

The Straight 8 Back Brace goes on like a backpack and can be worn under or over your clothes. It’s flat and discreet, with straps that go over your shoulders and under your arms, meeting in the middle to support the flat 8-shaped brace, part of what gives the contraption its name. That shape rests just between your shoulder blades, enforcing good posture.

The shape of the device creates eight different points of support distributed through your neck, shoulders, middle back, and lower back. By supporting your muscles and bones in these areas, the Straight 8 Back Brace helps to align your back and spine. With the brace on, it’s hard to slouch, if not impossible. You’ll stand taller and straighter and your shoulders won’t be able to round in on themselves.

Conclusion

It’s easy to underestimate the importance of good posture, but the bottom line is, you don’t want to end up with discomfort and regrets later in life from never correcting your posture. The Straight 8 Back Brace is comfortable and practical and can make a life-changing difference in your health by correcting your posture. And since the brace is woven with moisture-wicking, odor-preventing hemp fibers, you don’t have to worry about sweating all day under the device. So do yourself (or your future self) a favor and get on top of your posture. You won’t regret it.