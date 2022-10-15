Virtual number for Telegram. What you need to know when choosing a service?

A virtual number is a service of telephone service companies. This number does not require your device.

Virtual numbers allow you to remotely register new accounts in instant messengers or social networks. With their help, you can create an unlimited number of Telegram accounts. This is a very convenient service that is cheaper than buying a new SIM card. You can order a number at the link: https://hottelecom.biz/virtual-number-for-telegram.html. There are also free virtual phones, but they are not reliable, as they are valid for a limited time, there are no guarantees of re-access to it. Paid – numbers that are issued to you personally, for a long period of validity.

Disposable numbers for registrations

One-time virtual SMS numbers for registration is a service that allows you to register accounts using SMS confirmation. Such numbers are no different from ordinary ones, except for their “life cycle” and the absence of a real SIM card.

Temporary numbers for SMS are designed to meet corporate security requirements, one-time use when registering in social networks and other services. With a virtual number you can receive SMS online to a virtual number without buying a SIM card.

Why do we need disposable numbers for SMS?

To conduct promotions, promotional campaigns and other types of marketing activities, a large number of tools are often required, the use of which implies registration. If, after all the manipulations, you do not plan to be buried under a mountain of spam emails and news – SMS nonces, this is exactly what you need. Sign up and complete your goals. All sorts of spam will no longer affect you, because. the number, having completed its task, will cease to exist.

Additionally, virtual numbers can be used when doing business. For example, there are programs that allow you to answer customer calls when they are forwarded. Virtual numbers are suitable for those who have switched to remote work. If employees are in any place, they will be able to receive calls from the office. That is, if a client dials into the office, the PBX automatically redirects him to the operator. This is very convenient when working remotely.

At the same time, the virtual number service excludes any restrictions on the number of incoming calls. This is due to the large number of available communication lines. At the same time, the cost of calls is much cheaper, which is associated with connection to one PBX. At the same time, a single network is formed in which all calls inside are free. You can call from a virtual number to a number of any region.