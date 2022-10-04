Why is it a good idea to edit your YouTube videos before posting them?

Video has quickly become the number one type of content on the internet. YouTube is one of the most popular websites on the internet right now and anyone that has internet access probably watches videos on the platform. This huge rise in popularity also brought with it a rise in video production standards.

Posting unedited gameplay videos or vlogs no longer does the trick. People expect good video and audio quality from their content creators. On top of that, clever video editing can help you strengthen your brand image and keep people watching for longer. Luckily for you, the tools you need to edit YouTube videos are more accessible and easy to use than ever before. In this article, we’re going to list a couple of the ways in which video editing can help your YouTube videos perform better as well as suggest some YouTube video editing software that will help you get the job done quickly.

1. Cutting out mistakes

If you’ve ever tried recording a video, then you know that mistakes can happen. Rather than trying to get everything right in one take and spending all day recording, it’s a lot faster to keep going and then cut out any mistake or bad take using a free online YouTube video editor like Flixier. It’s not even complicated!

All you have to do is open it up in your web browser, drag the video over from your computer and then use the Cut button to separate the fumbled takes. You can delete those takes afterwards and stitch the rest of the video together seamlessly. And you can combine all of the outtakes together into a funny blooper reel!

2. Improve your audio

It may sound unintuitive, but audio quality is just as important as the video itself. In fact, it might be even more important, since so many people these days listen to YouTube videos while doing something else and not watching the screen.

That’s why you need to work on your video’s audio before posting it. At the very minimum, you need to apply some compression to it to make the quiet parts a bit louder and tone down the volume when you’re speaking loudly, so viewers don’t have to mess with the volume constantly. You might also want to apply some basic equalization to make sure that your voice sounds pleasant and easy to listen to.

3. Grab viewers’ attention right away

The first few seconds are crucial to the success of your YouTube video. You need to make sure to grab people’s attention right at the start of your video, or you risk losing them backing out and clicking on something else. That’s where the magic of editing comes in. You take a short clip of something exciting or funny that happens in your video and place it at the start. This can serve as a teaser that hooks people and makes them wanna watch the rest of your video.

4. Create an intro and make your video look professional

Whether you’re an individual content creator or you’re someone trying to promote their business using YouTube, there’s no denying that branding is very important. You can use YouTube video editing software like Flixier to create a short intro displaying your logo in just a few clicks.

The tool also comes with a library of professionally animated, customizable motion titles and lower thirds which will make your video look professionally edited. You don’t need to have any animation experience to use them, just drag them over to your video!

What’s the best app for YouTube video editing?

Now that we’ve talked about how editing can help you take your videos to the next level, it’s time to look at what the best way to edit your videos is. In our opinion, Flixier is the best video editing app forYouTube. The app is easy to use, runs in your web browser and doesn’t ask you to create an account when you start using it.

It’s also got pretty much every feature that you would need to start editing and creating YouTube content. You can use it to record your mic, screen and camera, or you can upload your own footage. You can cut, trim and combine clips together, add and edit multiple audio tracks and even take advantage of its libraries filled with free motion graphics, stock footage and audio.

Everything is clearly labeled and easy to find, so you can get started right away instead of spending hours watching tutorials. Its features are neatly tucked away so it doesn’t overwhelm you with options, but it’s also not at all limiting. Your edits can be as complex or as simple as you want them to be.

On top of that, it uses cloud technology to do all the heavy lifting, so it will run smoothly on every computer, so you can stop worrying about system specs and start editing your YouTube videos right now!