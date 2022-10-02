Working In Digital Marketing: Career Paths That You Can Take

Digital marketing is an industry that can take you on so many career paths. You only need one or a few applicable skills like web design or copywriting prowess. The world of business occurs online, with so many brands looking for an advantage regarding search engine rankings. Certain businesses, like personal injury law firms, are willing to pay massive amounts for digital marketing. A single conversion for a firm can lead to thousands or even millions in fees. A great digital marketing professional can make a lot while helping businesses thrive simultaneously. You can take the following career paths in the digital marketing world.

SEO Consultant/Expert

SEO is so complex as it incorporates so many different areas of a website. The importance of SEO off-page is also important, as building links on relevant sites can drive rankings. Even loading times on a page can impact how it ranks on search engines like Google. Technical SEO audits can be a great skill to build on as it helps a marketer figure out how many factors truly impact rankings. An expert with enough experience could even become a search engine optimization expert witness. People that know about expert witnesses realize that these people are compensated well for their vast knowledge.

Working In A Sales Department

Sales is a role that can allow you to thrive massively in the digital marketing world. Understanding the services offered thoroughly can make a salesperson much more efficient. There are so many ways to reach out to potential customers that all should be exhausted. Email outreach is a great example, as building rapport within a couple of emails takes experience and knowledge. The research of the recipient is important as adding a quip about a local restaurant, or their alma mater can result in a response.

Copywriting Can Be Such A Foot In The Door

Copywriting is a skill that has gotten so many professionals started in the digital marketing industry. The ability to create various types of content can be so important, and a company might need blog posts, product descriptions, landing pages, and ad copywriting. A versatile writer can help businesses convert with sales, clicks, and traffic. Creating a portfolio is so important when trying to land a contract or full-time gig at a digital marketing agency.

Social Media Manager

A social media manager can handle several brand accounts at once. Promoting content can be so important when expanding the reach of the content. Generating attention for a brand does not even require money to be spent. Though certain posts should be promoted, it is easy to track the ROI on social media marketing spending. Getting a social media manager job will require providing results you have generated for other brands. Personal accounts with massive followings can also be leveraged, which a social media professional should keep in mind.

Web Design

Web design is offered by several agencies that offer services, from building a website to marketing it. Many times, a company will partner with a less than reputable designer or agency. The result is the new agency or designer having to fix their predecessor’s mistakes. Quality web design needs to be done with SEO in mind. The website’s user experience will directly impact the site’s rankings. A choppy layout combined with slow loading times is a recipe for disaster in terms of search engine rankings.

Client Managers

Keeping clients happy can be difficult in digital marketing due to unrealistic expectations. If a sales professional sets expectations appropriately, a client manager will have a much easier job. Building personal rapport over time is a staple of a client manager. So many companies offer digital marketing services that a personal touch can make a huge difference.

If you enjoy building relationships on a professional level, a client manager position might be for you. Knowledge of digital marketing is important as this can help a client manager explain any issues a client is facing. The ability to explain complex marketing tactics simply is a staple of a great client manager.

Quality content has been stressed even further by the latest Google algorithm update. The update has been said to stress quality content and even penalize content written just for search engines. A number of sites have seen drops in traffic and rankings in a matter of a few weeks.