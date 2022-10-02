Tigers Roar, Expand Offensive Firepower

By Terry Carter

Finally the drama is over.

After numerous surprises and upsets in early District 19-6A football games, Katy put the hammer down with force on Thursday.

The unbeaten Tigers (6-0, 4-0) left no doubt about which team still dominates 19-6A. Katy posted a 70-21 win over Jordan (3-2, 2-1), which entered the game with momentum and hopes of challenging Katy.

Katy RB Dallas Glass and WR/KR Micah Koenig both owned the spotlight against Jordan as senior standout RB Seth Davis took the night off as Katy jumped out to a 28-0 first-quarter lead. The Tigers have been expanding their scoring versatility in recent weeks and continued that Thursday as six players crossed the goal line.

Glass ran for a career-best 193 yards and four TDs, nearly 65 percent of the Tigers’ 311-yard rushing effort behind offensive line dominance. Koenig’s two highlights included a 75-yard punt return for a score, and the 97-yard kickoff TD return to open the second half.

Normally Koenig also adds several catches as a receiver, but he and QB Caleb Koger didn’t need the aerial attack on Thursday. Katy overwhelmed the Warriors early before backup players took over in the second half.

Although Katy limited the Warriors to 37 yards rushing, Jordan QB Colin Willetts took several deep shots with his passing attack. Several were just out of reach and would have kept the Warriors close.

Willetts did connect with Zechariah Sample on a 58-yard TD pass in the third quarter after Katy had frustrated Jordan efforts by building a 63-7 lead. Jordan finished with 186 passing yards and a pair of passing scores.