Hall Of Honor Inductee Class Named

By Terry Carter

On Nov. 3-4, Katy ISD will induct its Athletic Hall of Honor Class of 2022. This fall 21 individuals and one team — the 2012 Katy Tiger state championship football squad — will be honored.

Katy athletic standouts Adam Taylor, Rodney Anderson, Quinn Atwood, Matt Dimon and Kyle Fulks are among the honored individuals. Taylor state champion wrestler Nico Carlson, Cinco Ranch QB Shane Ros, Mayde Creek football coach Joe Sheffy and Cinco Ranch swimming coach Christie Patterson will also be recognized.

Others include: Isaiah Brown, Briana Gilbreath Butler, Alex Fisher, Angela Froboese, Cody Gessler, Stefanie Gilbreath, Charles Griffin, Matt Hall, Danielle Hunter, Collin Mooney, Shanan Powell Phillips and Scott Whiddon.

Nominees will be honored during the Nov. 3-4 football games held at Legacy and Rhodes Stadiums that weekend.

The Katy ISD Athletic Hall of Honor is a non-profit 501 C (3) organization that annually recognizes the contributions of student athletes, teams, coaches and those deemed to be in a special merit category by the 35 HOH committee members.