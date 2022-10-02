District Cross Country Meet On Thursday

By Terry Carter

On Thursday the District 19-6A Cross Country Meet will be held at Paul Rushing Park in Katy. Top individual and team finishers will advance to the Region III meet.

Paul Rushing Park is located at 9114 Katy Hockley Road, Katy 77494.

All Katy ISD teams will compete on Thursday, based on the following schedule:

Varsity Girls (5K) — 7:30 a.m.

Varsity Boys (5K) — 8 a.m.

JV Girls (5K) — 8:30 a.m.

JV Boys (5K) — 9 a.m.

Freshman Girls — 9:30 a.m.

Freshman Boys — 9:50 a.m.

Extras — 10:10 a.m.

Awards Presentation — 10:45 a.m.

The Region III-6A Cross Country Meet is slated for Oct. 24 or 25 at Kate Barr Ross Memorial Park, 486 State Highway 75 North in Huntsville. Meet Director is Dave Self of Sam Houston State University.

The state 6A meet is scheduled for Nov. 4-5 at Old Settler’s Park in Round Rock. 6A girls will start their 5K event at 10 a.m. The 6A boys will begin at 10:40 a.m.