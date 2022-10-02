3 Advantages and 3 Disadvantages of Daily Cycling in Chicago

Chicago is the United States’ third largest city by population, and it has many different options for transportation. Many locals drive, but there’s also a very reliable public transportation system, and rideshare companies (including taxi services), and you can’t go wrong with walking. However, riding a bicycle is another form of transportation that many Chicago residents use. Here’s a look and the pros and cons of riding your bike every day in the city of Chicago.

Advantage: You’ll Live a Healthier Lifestyle

Arguably the biggest advantage of daily cycling in Chicago (and any other city) is that it helps you live a healthier life. Depending on your commute, biking every day can help you meet the goal of 30 minutes of moderate exercise per day. Daily cycling can also help you meet your weight loss goals and reduce your risk of heart disease, diabetes, and cancer while also improving your strength, endurance, and balance. It’s also a low-impact exercise that most people can do, despite their ability level.

Disadvantage: Limited Flexibility

You don’t have the same amount of flexibility with cycling as you do with driving. For example, if you’re biking daily to work or school, you won’t be able to carry as many items with you as you would with a car. You’ll have to keep your items to a minimum to be able to ride safely. If you already travel lightly, this won’t be too big of an adjustment to make, but if your job or school requires you to carry a lot this may not be the best option for you.

Advantage: You’ll Live a Greener Lifestyle

All cars release some amount of carbon dioxide (CO2) into the air— except for fully electric cars— and this contributes to outdoor air pollution. By riding a bicycle instead of driving, you’ll cut down on your carbon emissions by a lot, thus protecting the environment. This is a feasible way for many people in Chicago to start living an environmentally friendly lifestyle, and you don’t even have to ride your bicycle every day. Even cycling occasionally can significantly reduce your carbon footprint.

Disadvantage: Dangerous Road Conditions

Bicycle tires aren’t made like car tires, and this means that certain road conditions can make riding a bike dangerous. For example, rainy and snowy (or even just cold) weather can make the roads slippery and too dangerous for cycling— plus, this isn’t the most comfortable weather to ride a bike in. You’ll also have to be cautious of potholes, debris, and other hazards on the road that could cause a bicycle accident. Not only are bicycle wheels thinner than car wheels, but having only two wheels gives less protection against potential road hazards.

Advantage: Chicago is a Cycling-Friendly City

Many people assume that cycling in a big city, as opposed to driving, is impossible. This couldn’t be farther from the truth as some of the most cycling-friendly cities are major U.S. cities, such as Portland (Oregon), San Francisco, San Jose, Minneapolis, and Sacramento. Chicago ranks in the top 15 (number 13) of the U.S.’s most cycling-friendly cities with plenty of bike share stations. The city already has plenty of protected bike lanes on the road, and they’re planning to add more to help improve the safety of Chicago residents who bike to and from work regularly.

Disadvantage: Dangerous Drivers

Even though Chicago and many other cities have protected bike lanes for cyclists, there’s still occurrence of bicycle accidents. Although many cycling accidents are caused by vehicle drivers not paying attention to bikers, sometimes cyclists can cause accidents for the same reasons. Also, cycling in dangerous road conditions can lead to a bicycle accident. It’s up to both cyclists and car drivers to make sure that everyone stays safe on the roads of Chicago.

Just keep in mind that it’s a good idea to make sure you’re in good physical condition before you decide to ride your bike every day to all of your destinations. To build your endurance, you can start by cycling recreationally until you feel like you can make this a lifestyle change for yourself. Also, make sure that you’re aware of all of the downsides that come with cycling over driving, because this option may not necessarily fit with everyone’s lifestyle, depending on where they work and where they live. Either way, try to fit in as much cycling as you can so that you can reap all of the benefits associated with it.