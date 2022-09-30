Katy, Jordan Collide For 19-6A Lead

By Terry Carter

Unbeaten Katy and Jordan will meet tonight at Rhodes Stadium as the District 19-6A co-leaders collide to provide some clarity in an otherwise messy football league race.

The Katy Tigers (5-0, 3-0) have shown depth, resolve and a solid rushing attack in posting a traditional Tiger Triumph each week in the 2022 season. But competitive games with Atascocita, 35-28 and Morton Ranch, 41-20, and a nail-biting battle with District 19-6A rival Tompkins, 14-13, have raised eyebrows among football historians.

Katy has not reached its traditional high-scoring norm yet, averaging a comfortable 26-point margin of victory. Of course the Katy Tigers normally play 4-6 weeks deep into the playoffs. Playing for the Region III title year after year is not taken for granted, but it is a Katy tradition that fans love to celebrate in December.

The Tigers normally dominate in district play. The league race so far has been a revolving door among talented, hungry teams with the chance to further enhance the reputation of District 19-6A. Entering the fall, 19-6A is regarded as the best in Texas among all 6A football districts, according to various publications.

Jordan (3-1, 2-0) is the only other unbeaten team in district play, which makes Thursday’s showdown a spotlight moment for the Warriors. Last weekend Jordan defeated defending 5A state champion/now 6A contender Paetow (3-2, 2-1), 41-13.

Tompkins was picked to finish second behind Katy in preseason polls. After falling to Katy, the Falcons (3-2, 1-2) also stumbled against the high-octane offense of Cinco Ranch on Sept. 16, 42-14. The Cougars (3-2, 2-1), however, dropped a crucial 77-63 scoring bonanza against Morton Ranch (3-2, 1-2) to leave the league standings in disarray.

Just as Tompkins gave everything in their battle with Katy, Cinco Ranch played hard and executed well against Tompkins. Then Morton Ranch players refused to be brought down with one hit against Cinco Ranch. And Jordan appeared to play at a high level, pounding with the intensity that makes Paetow’s team filled numerous Division I college prospects.

Behind Katy and Jordan, Paetow and Cinco Ranch are tied for third place currently. Taylor (2-2, 1-1), Tompkins and Morton Ranch all have one district defeat. Mayde Creek (2-3, 0-3) and Seven Lakes (0-4, 0-2) currently wrap-up the district standings.