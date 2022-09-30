Blue Light Glasses Are Our New Favorite Accessory 

If you’ve been thinking about getting blue light glasses, you certainly aren’t alone. However, you might be worried about whether or not blue light glasses will be able to fit into your regular style, especially if you’re someone who doesn’t typically wear glasses daily. What are the pros of blue light glasses? How should blue light glasses be styled?

We know everything there is to know about blue light glasses, including how they can combat the adverse effects of blue light exposure in the short and long term. If you’re interested in improving your health and protecting your eyes, you’re definitely in the right place to learn more. Additionally, if you’d like a few style tips for boosting your blue light glasses game, continue reading for a few ideas.

Get Effective Protection From Blue Light Exposure

If you’re unsure about how effective blue light glasses can be, many studies indicate how helpful this accessory can be in several areas. Blue light glasses can make it far easier to make it through a day of work, especially if you’re on a computer, phone, or tablet for much of the day.

Your blue light glasses can take exposure levels down significantly, almost as if the sources of blue light can be made essentially ineffective at changing our eyes and health overall. If this sounds interesting to you, and you’d like to learn more about the harmful effects of blue light overexposure, let us explain further!

Reduce Visual Fatigue

Did you know that blue light exposure can make your eyes and mind feel tired, especially over long periods? If you have found that your eyes are weary after a day of work, or even after you’ve only been in front of a screen for a few hours, wearing blue light glasses can significantly reduce this negative reaction.

Dial Down Headaches

Further, if you experience headaches or migraines during or after work, blue light exposure is likely to blame for your discomfort. Choose to wear blue light glasses whenever you’re in front of a screen, or at least as often as possible. You may be able to reduce the number of headaches you’re experiencing on a monthly, weekly, or daily basis.

Additionally, if you find that your headaches are pretty intense, blue light glasses may be able to help you reduce the highly negative feelings you’re regularly experiencing. This is because blue light overexposure puts all of us at risk of this extraneous pain, so you should use the tools at your disposal to combat the discomfort you’re experiencing.

Make it Easier to Fall Asleep

Blue light exposure can also make it more difficult to fall asleep, as studies have shown it can seriously interrupt your circadian rhythm. If you deal with insomnia or find it difficult to fall asleep quickly, try wearing blue light glasses to see if they can help.

Sleep Better

We also recommend wearing blue light glasses if you find yourself waking up tired or if you find yourself waking up through the night regularly. This is because blue light exposure can make it difficult for your body to stay asleep.

Reduced Risk of Retinal Degeneration

Blue light glasses can also positively impact your life in the long term. According to some studies, exposure to blue light in the long term can damage your retinas. If you’re concerned about overall eye health, try wearing blue light glasses to prevent serious issues in the future.

How to Style Your Blue Light Glasses

If you want to know how to style your blue light glasses, we have a few helpful suggestions.

Keep Earrings Small

Because you’re introducing a new accessory to your everyday style, you may want to downsize other additions to your outfits. If you typically wear earrings, we recommend skipping the big and dangly varieties whenever you wear your blue light glasses.

Coordinate Your Metals

Depending on the style of blue light glasses you choose, there may be some exposed metals. If you’re planning an outfit around your new glasses, try making sure all of your metals match: wear silver jewelry and hardware if a similar color is on your frames.

Downsize Hats and Hair Accessories

If you wear a lot of hats and hair accessories, you may want to leave the oversized pieces at home. If you’re wearing big hats with your glasses, this can give an appearance of a lot of weight around your face.

Use a Deep Blue Eyeliner

Glasses commonly magnify what is underneath them, meaning you might want to avoid black makeup. However, you can use deep blue or navy eyeliners. This will often look more commonplace than a black color on your eyes, at least under blue light glasses.

Use Limited Mascara

We also recommend using mascara just at the root of your eyelashes, at least if you’re planning on wearing your blue light glasses. This will allow you to keep mascara from smudging onto your lenses while still giving you a full and gorgeous look.

Try a Bold Lip Color

To balance out the face, try using a bold lip color whenever you wear your blue light glasses. Because frames can look a little heavy on the top half, it doesn’t hurt to experiment with new and fun colors on the lower portion of your face.

Use a Liquid Concealer

If you regularly wear concealer, we suggest you switch to a liquid concealer. While cream concealers are common, they risk coming off your frames and folding. However, liquid concealers are less likely to react negatively to your new glasses.

Conclusion

If you’ve been thinking about picking up some new blue light glasses, we hope we helped you learn something new. There are many positive aspects to wearing these glasses, but you can also use them to up your general style game.