3 Reasons Why Psychiatry Patients Prefer Teletherapy

Mental health is a common problem, affecting millions of people worldwide. Data shows that almost 20%, i.e., 1 in 5 Americans, suffer from mental health problems. This has become more prevalent since the pandemic. According to a study by Kaiser Family Foundation, around 45% of American adults feel that Covid-19 related worry and stress have impacted their mental health.

While people have been relying on face-to-face therapies for mental health treatment, the pandemic closed that option for most people. This is where the teletherapy boom started.

Teletherapy is a type of therapy that allows you to communicate with your therapist using technology. It can be done over the phone, via video chat, or by email. The goal of teletherapy is the same as traditional therapy in that it helps people cope with mental health issues and mental illnesses.

While teletherapy was more like a response to lockdown restrictions imposed due to Covid-19, it is now a preferred option for most patients. This article highlights why these patients now prefer teletherapy over traditional in-person counseling sessions. But before that, let’s find out a little more about

What Is Teletherapy?

Teletherapy, or telemedicine, is a form of therapy that uses video chat technology to connect patients with therapists. It allows them to interact face-to-face and communicate in real-time as if they were in the same room.

The patient can be anywhere in the world if they have internet access through their phone or computer and a webcam. The therapist sees what the patient is doing on his or her screen and vice versa; this helps them interact more effectively than traditional phone calls.

People first saw this as just a temporary option during the pandemic. However, studies show that teletherapy is here to stay. Many studies have shown that patients and therapists equally favor teletherapy.

Teletherapy Increases Access to Mental Care

Teletherapy is a convenient way for patients to access mental health care. It’s easier to access teletherapy than traditional face-to-face therapy because it’s available 24/7 and doesn’t require you to meet in person with your therapist. This can make it more accessible for people who have trouble traveling or scheduling appointments.

It also allows patients who live far away from a clinic or medical facility with mental health professionals on staff (i.e., psychiatrists) access to care if there aren’t any nearby local options. For example, suppose someone lives in an area with no therapists on staff at the local hospital. However, nearby cities have therapists available through telemedicine platforms like LiveHealth Online.

In that case, the patient could choose which location works best for their needs and schedule appointments remotely rather than having no other option except driving five hours to get help from their doctor.

The accessibility significantly helped people who could not access mental health treatment earlier. For example, many black people could not access mental health for various reasons. However, a recent survey shows that the use of telehealth was highest (26.8%) among black individuals.

Teletherapy Offers More Options

Besides making mental health accessible, teletherapy also increases the options for patients. It offers more options for patients to find the best therapists. With teletherapy, you have more control over the selection process. You can see the therapist’s profile, read reviews and ratings from other patients, and even schedule a free screening session before committing to therapy with that particular person.

This also reduces the need for traveling to a different state to get the best services. For example, a recent survey on telemedicine shows that states with more physicians per capita required fewer patients to travel across states for treatment. Data shows that California (1%) and Texas (2%) were among the states with the lowest cross-state telemedicine visits as they have many physicians.

The data shows that you can get multiple options if you live in states like California or Texas. You can easily find a therapist in Texas by searching the relevant term on the internet and scheduling your teletherapy session.

Besides therapists, teletherapy also offers more options in communication mode. You can connect with a therapist via phone, video call, or email. It depends on your preferences and needs while also giving flexibility to your doctor/therapist since they have some freedom in choosing what works best for them and their clients.

According to recent data, video-based sessions were the most popular in teletherapy, with 82.8% of patients opting for them. On the other hand, only 13.5% chose voice calls.

Teletherapy Offers Flexibility in Time and Place

Teletherapy might be for you if you’re not a fan of the traditional brick-and-mortar psychiatrist’s office. Instead of having to set aside time to drive or travel to an office and then wait in the lobby with other patients, you can do teletherapy from home. Teletherapy offers flexibility in time and place, which makes it easier for patients to manage their busy schedules.

Teletherapy also allows patients to receive treatment from their homes, so they don’t have to worry about transportation or childcare issues getting in the way of treatment sessions. You may even be able to work at your business during the appointment or continue working afterward.

For example, if you have a busy schedule during the day because of work, you can schedule an appointment after work hours. You can work with your therapist to find a time that works for both parties. This can also benefit the psychiatrists as they can conduct more sessions.

According to data from a recent study, psychiatric care volume increased by 7% because of teletherapy. The greatest increase was seen in care for addiction, behavioral therapy, and adult psychiatry.

Conclusion

According to the American Psychological Association, teletherapy is as effective as traditional therapy. It can be more effective than conventional therapy, and it can be just as effective. Hence, teletherapy is a better option for those who want to receive treatment. It allows patients to choose their own time and place to speak with someone about their problems without worrying about making an appointment or traveling long distances. For those unable to access traditional therapy for financial reasons or because they don’t live near clinics, teletherapy can provide them with the help they need at an affordable price.