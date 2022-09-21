The Next Generation Is Even More Committed to Video Than Ever

Today we can not imagine our lives without gadgets and the Internet. People watch different types of video content, like live streaming, social media videos, vlogs, screencast videos, and many more for entertainment, education, or choosing a product. According to the statistics, people watch about 16 hours of video every week.

The next generation grows up in a fully digital world, and they will consume video content even more than we do. These people born from 2010 onwards are called Generation Alpha. Their lives are tightly intertwined with technologies from an early age, and we hope they will consume content consciously and moderately.

But what should we know about videos that transform our lives and will engage more viewers in the future? Read the article, and find the answer.

Why Videos Are Getting More Popular These Days

Video is the most engaging type of content, and there are many reasons for its growing popularity. Today anyone can create a fascinating piece of video content and share it via social media. We can easily find high-quality tools for that, such as Movavi software and get many views.

Another important aspect to consider is marketing. This industry actively implements video content in its promotional strategies and yields amazing results. 86% of marketers use video as a marketing tool and report an increase in conversion rate.

All social media enable their users to share and watch videos. These days people prefer consuming short and entertaining videos. That’s because we observe the introduction of Instagram Reels and YouTube Shorts. Anyone can ignore the growing popularity of video content and follow the latest trends to engage more viewers.

The Future of Video Content

Videos are the most popular form of content people find the easiest to digest. It combines image, text, music, animation, and other content types that make video a highly promising industry. Videos capture the audience’s attention from the first seconds and give an unforgettable viewing experience.

In the future, we will see the growth of video platforms. TikTok, YouTube, and Facebook already have large audiences, but they will rise in a decade even more. Statistics say that Facebook video viewership is growing by leaps and bounds, having eight billion daily video views. And this number is predicted to increase dramatically in recent years.

Cloud computing, 5G, extended reality, low latency, video analytics, AI, and sophisticated content management shape the future of video technology. Specialists say that we can expect IoT streaming, hybrid environments, and metaverse interoperability to drive the development of the video industry. The internet of things gives us the way to an internet of video streams. The next generation will live in the virtual world with video-connected devices, video-enabled robots, and wearables.

Conclusion

Now you can see that the next generation will inherit our addition to video content. There are many reasons for the tremendous popularity of videos. We cannot withstand watching an entertaining or educational video, and marketers attract our attention with catchy pieces of video content to call us to action and sell their products. The world is changing, but the video was, is, and will be a powerful tool for sharing ideas and making this world better.