KATY/FULSHEAR CALENDAR ITEMS

What: 2nd Annual Naomi’s Race

When: Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022

Start Time: 8:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

Where: Start and Finish at No Label Brewery

5351 1ST St, Katy, TX 77493

Description: 5K Run, 5K Walk, 1 Mile Walk/Run

For More Information: www.naomisgracetx.org, email: info@naomisgracetx.org

What: WECC Fall Car Show

When: Oct. 15, 2022

Time: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Where: Parkway Fellowship Lot,

27043, FM 1093, Richmond, TX 77408

Description: Judging 19 categories, DJ entertainment, Food Truck, 29 Awards in multiple classes, rain or shine. Registration for car entries: $40 per vehicle day of show; Preregistration $30 per vehicle. Event is free to public.

For More Information: www.westenderscarclubtx.com

What: Pumkin Carving with Goats

When: Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022

Time: 10 a.m.

Where: ROSE Therapeutic Farm & Goat Yoga,

1324 Peach Ridge Rd, Brookshire, TX 77423

Description: Participants first will meet the goats, chickens, piggies, rabbits, mini horses, and Daryl the Cow. Feed and groom them as they learn about what makes each animal special and unique. Then, let your imagination run wild as you carve pumpkins with the help of some overly friendly goats. This event is meant for parents and kiddos to participate together. Only ages 16 and over will get a pumpkin and carving utensils. Children 15 and under can assist an adult with carving a pumpkin. Participants

For More Information: Tiffany Thompson, (281) 748-5754, info@goatyogakaty.com

What: Scarecrow Festival

When: Oct. 26, 2022

Time: 5 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Where: Fulshear City Hall,

6615 W. Cross Creek Bend Ln., Fulshear TX 77441

Description: Free admission, music, vendor, booths, games and more.

For More Information: Fulshear Chamber of Commerce, (832) 600-3221