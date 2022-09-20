KATY/FULSHEAR CALENDAR ITEMS

What: 2nd Annual Naomi’s Race
When: Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022
Start Time: 8:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.
Where: Start and Finish at No Label Brewery
5351 1ST St, Katy, TX 77493
Description: 5K Run, 5K Walk, 1 Mile Walk/Run
For More Information: www.naomisgracetx.org, email: info@naomisgracetx.org
What: WECC Fall Car Show
When: Oct. 15, 2022
Time: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Where: Parkway Fellowship Lot,
27043, FM 1093, Richmond, TX 77408
Description: Judging 19 categories, DJ entertainment, Food Truck, 29 Awards in multiple classes, rain or shine. Registration for car entries: $40 per vehicle day of show; Preregistration $30 per vehicle. Event is free to public.
For More Information: www.westenderscarclubtx.com
What: Pumkin Carving with Goats
When: Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022
Time: 10 a.m.
Where: ROSE Therapeutic Farm & Goat Yoga,
1324 Peach Ridge Rd, Brookshire, TX 77423
Description: Participants first will meet the goats, chickens, piggies, rabbits, mini horses, and Daryl the Cow. Feed and groom them as they learn about what makes each animal special and unique. Then, let your imagination run wild as you carve pumpkins with the help of some overly friendly goats. This event is meant for parents and kiddos to participate together. Only ages 16 and over will get a pumpkin and carving utensils. Children 15 and under can assist an adult with carving a pumpkin. Participants
For More Information: Tiffany Thompson, (281) 748-5754, info@goatyogakaty.com
What: Scarecrow Festival
When: Oct. 26, 2022
Time: 5 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.
Where: Fulshear City Hall,
6615 W. Cross Creek Bend Ln., Fulshear TX 77441
Description: Free admission, music, vendor, booths, games and more.
For More Information: Fulshear Chamber of Commerce, (832) 600-3221