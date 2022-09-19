Mobile application development: what is it, key advantages

We use mobile applications every day – for work and leisure, social networks, photo editors and many others. Therefore, anyone who runs their business and sells something on the Internet needs a mobile version.

Choosing a contractor to develop a mobile application is a very important task. The wrong choice of Development Services can bring losses, but how to choose the right one if there are no personal recommendations or you are not sure about them? It is also worth immediately deciding on the platform for your application.

How is a native app different from a hybrid one?

The hybrid is written immediately for two operating systems. Accordingly, the product is downloaded to two markets at once: AppStore and PlayMarket. Hybrid mobile applications are multifunctional and fast in production, so they are suitable if you need to quickly create a new project.

When creating native applications, native writing languages ​​for each of the platforms are used, so they always work correctly and fit into the work of smartphones. After the application is installed on the phone, the service will have access to most of the options: camera, microphone, calendar, gallery.

Each development option has its own advantages and disadvantages.

Features of the native project

It can be created for one operating system to choose from – iOS or Android. It can be downloaded from AppStore or PlayMarket. In this case, the application is optimized for a specific OS, so the project works correctly, quickly, and is suitable for further updates.

The advantages of developing mobile applications of this type include:

good speed of mobile development;

ensuring work without errors and lags;

the ability to calculate complex algebraic problems;

the ability to install only from well-known markets for Android or iOs;

product support by a specific operating system;

the ability to use the application online or offline;

interface and navigation with ample opportunities;

smartphone hardware and software.

Here are some of the problems you run the risk of encountering during development:

Delaying the development process (sometimes at your expense). Playing a deaf phone when you ask for one thing and they give you another. The incompetence of the developer, and hence the errors in the application, low-quality code and endless rework-alterations. Ended up leaving for another company.

How to avoid this and choose a reliable application development company?