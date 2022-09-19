Attorney General Paxton’s Law Enforcement Round Up

CHILD EXPLOITATION UNIT

In Bastrop County, David Michael Vocal was arrested on August 24 for one count of possession of child pornography. Child Exploitation Unit investigators executed a search warrant at Vocal’s residence, where he was located and arrested. Investigators seized multiple digital media devices to be examined by the Digital Forensics Unit. Vocal admitted ownership of the accounts and the existence of contraband material on his tablet and cell phone when being interviewed by investigators. This case was received as a NCMEC CyberTipline report involving the upload of child pornography to a DropBox account.

In Bexar County, Dost Mohammed Mohammed Omar was arrested on September 1 for one count of promotion of child pornography. Child Exploitation Unit investigators also executed a search warrant at Omar’s residence where numerous electronic devices were seized and will be examined. The case was received as a NCMEC CyberTipline report.

In Bexar County, Mark Daniel Malow, was arrested on August 31 on one count of possession of child pornography. Child Exploitation Unit investigators executed a search warrant at Mallow’s residence, where Mallow was located and arrested. Mallow was interviewed and admitted to sending/receiving images of child pornography using his Snapchat account and also admitted to collecting child pornography for the past three years. This case was received as a NCMEC CyberTipline report.

In Coryell County, Christopher Mastin was sentenced on September 7 after entering a plea of guilty to ten counts of possession with the intent to promote child pornography. Mastin was sentenced to 20 years confinement in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice on count 1, and 10 years confinement in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice on counts 2 through 10. Count 1 and counts 2 through 10 are to run consecutively. This investigation resulted from a NCEMC CyberTipline referral.

HUMAN TRAFFICKING UNIT

In Bexar County, Lavonte Oneal Parker was served an arrest warrant on one count of human trafficking on September 2, after the case was referred from the Dallas Police Department. The case involved a minor female who had been trafficked by three different individuals over a 30-day period. OAG Human Trafficking investigators served the arrest warrant at the Bexar County Jail, where Parker is currently incarcerated on unrelated felony charges.

In Bexar County, Shiron Walter Hughes was arrested on one count of human trafficking on September 1, after the case was referred from the Dallas Police Department. The case involved a minor female who was transported from San Antonio to Dallas by traffickers. The OAG Fugitive Apprehension Unit executed the arrest. Bond is currently set for $200,000.