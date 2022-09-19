Critical Shelter Sos: Galveston Island Humane Society Overcrowding

Shelter Needs Immediate Adopters and Fosters to Relieve Issue

The Galveston Island Humane Society is calling on you to help, as the shelter has surpassed its critical capacity for animals. There are currently 83 dogs and 140 cats in care at GIHS, which has the capacity to care for 55 dogs and 82 cats.

We need to IMMEDIATELY adopt or foster 30 dogs and 60 cats to bring our shelter back to operating levels. It is important to note that when capacity reaches levels that do not meet our humane care standards, GIHS is forced to euthanize animals.

This is an emergency scenario for our shelter. We need the public to help in the following ways:

ADOPT

If you are looking to add a pet to your family, please do so NOW. We have dogs and cats available for adoption TODAY, in a variety of ages, breeds, and sizes. All adoptable animals are fully vaccinated, spayed or neutered, microchipped, and come with resources and support from our shelter for training and care.

FOSTER

If you are not able to adopt, please consider being a foster family. Fostering is NOT a lifetime commitment to an animal. You can foster for a week or more. Simply getting animals out and advocating for their adoption within your network is tremendously helpful for our shelter population. GIHS equips you with the tools you need, and animals are vaccinated, spayed or neutered, and microchipped.

SHARE

Can’t adopt or foster? Please share these adoptable animals directly with your community of friends and family. We cannot do it alone – we need you!