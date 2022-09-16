5 Applications For CBD

Since its federal legalization in the 2018 Farm bill, interest in CBD has grown over the years, especially in its potential medicinal properties.

Stress

Stress is a typical part of life; we stress about everything, from our personal lives to our work management. However, there are some people who deal with stress far more often than what is normal, and CBD may have the potential to provide relief.

One of the receptors that CBD interacts with is the CB1 receptor in our brain, which is responsible for managing dopamine and serotonin. CBD is thought to interact with this receptor so that the levels of dopamine and serotonin in our bodies increase, therefore decreasing our stress.

Chronic Pain and Inflammation

CBD’s effect on the CB2 receptor may help manage pain and inflammation. Research and clinical studies are being performed to look at CBD’s potential in relieving pain symptoms caused by:

Muscle pain

Chronic pain

MS pain

Arthritis

Spinal cord injuries

Some researchers believe that CBD likely reduces pain because of its anti-inflammation properties. More research needs to be conducted to determine its uses for pain management alone. Because of its anti-inflammatory properties, CBD has the potential to treat acne as well.

Anxiety

Anxiety is a mental disorder that affects hundreds of millions of people daily. There are different forms of anxiety, such as:

Generalized Anxiety Disorder (GAD)

Seasonal Anxiety Disorder (SAD)

Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)

Panic Disorder

Research and studies suggest that CBD interacts with the CB1 and CB2 receptors, which regulate dopamine, glutamate, and serotonin, as well as pain and inflammation. CBD may have the potential to reduce some of the symptoms that come with the different forms of anxiety, like paranoia and increased heart rate. More research still needs to be conducted on the matter, but the research that does exist shows CBD as a promising treatment.

Neuroprotectant

When something is thought to be neuroprotective, it means that it helps to protect nerve cells against damage, impairment, or degeneration. There is research and studies that are occurring on CBD and its potential to id with neurodegenerative disorders, which impacts the brain and nerves and causes them to deteriorate over time through the CB1 receptor.

CBD interacts with this receptor, and it is believed that CBD oil may have the potential for treating:

Parkinson’s Disease

Multiple sclerosis (MS)

Alzheimer’s

Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis

CBD oil also has the potential to reduce the inflammation that can worsen symptoms of these neurodegenerative diseases. More research is still needed, but CBD oil is looking to be a potential option.

Cancer Symptoms

Though millions of people suffer from different forms of cancer, it is a disease that there is still not a lot known about. There is no research linking CBD to cancer treatment, but there are studies and research available that show its potential for treating cancer symptoms and side effects. Some of these are:

Nausea

Fatigue

Sleep Disturbance

Appetite Loss

Pain

Anorexia

Anxiety

Depression

One of the promising properties of CBD is its inflammation moderation, and it has the potential to reduce the ability of some types of tumor cells to reproduce, which can be promising for cancer treatment.

How to Take CBD

There are a variety of ways for individuals to consume CBD.

Topicals: Come in the form of lotions, creams, and gels

Bath bombs: Infused with essential oils

Oils and Tinctures: Are purchased in dropper bottles

Vapes: Small and convenient

Dried Flower: Dried buds of hemp to smoke

Prerolls: A joint with ground hemp

Gummies: Sweet, chewy treats with CBD

CBD Water : Infused with CBD particles and perfect for increasing water intake.

Research is still needed to confirm these different applications of CBD, but it has shown great potential. If you’re looking to incorporate CBD into your life, there are many options for you to choose from.