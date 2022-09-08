In which stadiums will the Super Bowl of the coming years take place?

Super Bowl is one of the sports matches, and is the most loved and watched television program in the United States. With the exception of the UEFA Champions League final, there is no other sports match in the world with as large viewership as the Super Bowl. Going beyond an ordinary sporting event, the Super Bowl reaches out to become a festival imbued with American culture because of its grandeur. Not only famous on the TV platform, the Super Bowl is also loved by millions of sports betting enthusiasts, if you are also one of them, download the Betway app now to watch and bet on the upcoming tournament. this same attraction. Football fans will surely be curious about the stadiums and host cities of the Super Bowl in 2023, 2024 and 2025. In this article, let’s learn about this information.

Venues

Choosing a place to hold the Super Bowl is not easy, because, besides a professional sports match, the Super Bowl is really a festival of American football fans as well as tourists around the world. world. And to welcome a large number of viewers, the Super Bowl venue must have a huge capacity. A stadium for the Super Bowl must have at least 70,000 seats and be covered. Not only that, the stadium must integrate different entertainment services, and surrounding the stadium are hotels with a capacity of up to thousands of people. Super Bowl 56 has chosen the SoFi stadium in LA as a stopover, so in 2023, which location will be favored by the Super Bowl?

Glende/Phoenix

State Farm has long become a familiar destination for football enthusiasts, where it has hosted countless large and small rugby events and is a prestigious venue qualified to host. Super Bowl 2023. If selected, this will be the third time State Farm hosts the Super Bowl after two seasons in 2008 and 2015. With a capacity of nearly 75,000 people and a modern lawn system. State Farm is too perfect to host the 2023 Super Bowl.

Las Vegas

Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas will be the next destination in the Super Bowl’s journey. Las Vegas will host the Super Bowl in 2024 and receive the honor of hosting the most exciting tournament on the planet. Allegiant Stadium has a capacity of nearly 72,000 people, with a huge capacity like this, Allegiant will give fans the most realistic and vivid views of the Super Bowl from anywhere in the stands.

New Orleans

Referring to New Orleans, one must definitely mention Caesars Superdome, this is a stadium that is so familiar to American football fans because it is the venue to host the Super Bowl the most times in the history of country football. America. With a capacity of fewer than 77,000 people, it is not surprising that this place has become such a favored venue for the Super Bowl organizers. In the upcoming 2025, the Super Bowl will once again bring a festive atmosphere to New Orleans.

The location of the Super Bowl is always a topic of interest to many fans. If you are also a football lover, do not miss the opportunity to visit these 3 cities.