Pin-Up App – Mobile Application for Betting | Review

This article reviews one of the most popular online casinos in India. Here is information about the pros and cons, the app, registration, bonuses, and more.

Pin-Up Casino Review India

Nowadays, gambling is an integral part of many people’s lives, and thanks to the Internet players have the opportunity to have fun online without leaving home. The first online casino appeared in the early 1990s, and now this business is at its peak. That is why a large number of online services appear all over the world. Today we have prepared for you a review of Pin-Up app, which is one of the leading gambling industries in India. This casino started its activities in 2014 and managed to gain the popularity and respect of many people due to its advantages, which we will tell you about.

Pin-Up Casino Mobile Apps

Like any self-respecting bookmaker, Pin-Up Casino has its mobile app. Thanks to the professional team of developers, it works at the highest level. The app is notable for its high performance, speed, and functionality. It works quickly on any Internet and from anywhere in the world. In addition, the interface of the application allows users to play their favorite games with comfort and convenience.

The functionality of the application does not differ from the website, so you can safely move to this platform. In addition, one of the advantages is that you can simplify logging into your account by connecting Touch ID and Face ID. The application needs minimal operating requirements, so it can be downloaded even on fairly portable devices. It can be downloaded on both Android and iOS devices.

How to Download Pin-Up App for Android

To download the application safely, we recommend doing it from the official site Pin-Up Casino. To download the application to your android device, follow these steps:

Open the Pin-Up official website; Go to the tab with mobile applications; Click on the Android icon; Go to the phone settings and allow downloads from unknown resources; Click on the downloaded Pin-Up apk file and install it; The app is now on your screen.

How to Download Pin-Up App for iOS

Downloading the app to the iOS device is even easier, for the total you need:

Visit the official site of Pin-Up; Go to the tab with mobile applications; Click on the iOS icon; You will be redirected to the App Store; Click on download; The app is now on your screen.

How to Register at Pin-Up

After downloading the app, you can log in to your account. If you don’t have one, you need to go through the registration process. Remember that you must be 18 or older and that the account can only be one. It only takes a few minutes. To create a new account, follow these steps:

Open the Pin-Up app; Click on “Register.” Select the method of registration by phone number or email; Fill in the fields with personal information; Confirm the registration; Your account is created.

After registration, you need to be verified. This is the process of identity verification so that later you can be sure of safety and be able to make a withdrawal.

Pin-Up Casino

Pin-Up has taken the gambling business to a new level with its diversity and relevance. Here you will find everything you can imagine: card games such as poker, roulette, baccarat, blackjack, thousands of slots from the best manufacturers, as well as a large number of bonuses. The catalog of slot machines is constantly updated, and the bookmaker strives to improve the quality of their service every day. There is also a simplified search for slots, all you need to do is to type in the search bar the slot you like. The tab “Top” will show you the most popular games on the platform, which the players themselves choose. Bright graphics, high quality, and stunning design are waiting for you now.

Pin-Up Payment Methods

Among the great variety of payment systems in the application, you can find such popular and safer methods as:

Visa;

Mastercard;

WebMoney;

Skrill;

Neteller;

ecoPayz;

Sticpay, etc.

We remind you once again, that to make a withdrawal, you must be verified. The minimum withdrawal is only 300 INR, and the procedure itself takes a couple of hours.

Pin-Up Bonuses and Promotions

Pin-Up Casino’s bonus system is not as extensive as other bookmakers, but the welcome bonus of up to INR 25,000 is still surprising. Plus, when you make your first deposit you get 250 free casino spins.

Is Pin-Up Legal in India?

Pin-Up app works legally in India, as the bookmaker has a license from Curacao, which allows the platform to operate legally in detail throughout the country. You can find more information about the license on the platform.

Pin-Up Support

The technical and information support team works perfectly, which contributes to a better experience on the platform. You can get help in several ways:

Email – this method is suitable for those people who want a detailed answer to a question. The only downside is that this option is only available in English;

Hotline – you can always call the hotline and get a quick answer. The disadvantages are that this method is paid, as well as it is only available in English;

Frequently Asked Questions – the platform provides a large number of short answers to the most common questions.

Conclusion

Thus, we can conclude that the application Pin-Up Casino is of high quality and easy to use. We recommend you download the application and enjoy a pleasant pastime and big winnings now. The main advantages we can refer to are: