Week 1 Yields 7-of-9 Football Victories 

By Terry Carter

Cinco Ranch, Jordan, Katy, Mayde Creek, Morton Ranch, Paetow and Tompkins all posted wins last weekend. Several played at mid-season form in August.

Cinco Ranch senior QB Gavin Rutherford, for example, completed 24-of-33 passes for 391 yards and five TDs as the Cougars rolled to victory over College Park. His passing yardage is the second-highest total in Cougar football history, according to Cinco Ranch head coach Chris Dudley. Cougar WR Noah Abboud pulled down 12 catches for 213 yards and three scores.

State-ranked Katy outran Clear Springs, 49-16, with senior RB Seth Davis rushing for three TDs and 270 yards, a 12.9-yard average carry. The Tigers dominated Friday’s contest on the offensive line as Katy averaged 10.8 yards per carry on the ground.

These strong stats supports the District 19-6A reputation as the toughest in Texas since the nine teams averaged eight victories in 2021. Last weekend these seven winners outscored their competition, 250-88, or an average score of 35.7-12.6.

Six-of-seven local 6A victors held their foes to fewer 20 points, and Mayde Creek posted a 30-0 shutout over Westside as Ram QB Carldell Beard completed 12-of-15 passes for 105 yards, one TD.

The Jordan Warriors also posted a strong performance, posting a 64-14 win over Davis. QB Colin Willets completed 9-of-16 passes for 174 yards and four TDs. Sophomore Andrew Marsh led Jordan receivers with five catches for 92 yards, three TDs.

Week One Football Scores:

Mayde Creek 30, Westside 0

Paetow 14, Conroe 3

Cinco Ranch 41, College Station 13

Jordan 64, Davis 14

Katy 49, Clear Springs 16

Morton Ranch 21, Eisenhower 19

Tompkins 31, Cy Ranch 23

Seven Lakes 13, Memorial 17

Taylor 17, Cy Woods 38