Tigers Gear-Up For Atascosita Showdown

By Terry Carter

As District 19-6A action nears, local teams are flexing and testing their manpower, strategies and mindset this weekend.

Preseason-ranked No. 5 Katy will host No. 11 Atascosita on Friday at Legacy Stadium in a 6 p.m. kickoff of state-ranked 6A teams. The Tigers finished as Division II state semifinalists with a 14-1 record in 2021 while the 11-3 Eagles reached the Division I regional finals before falling to District 21-6A rival and eventual state champion North Shore.

This rivalry has been dominated by the Katy Tigers, 4-0, in recent matchups. However Atascosita is still climbing the ladder of excellence into the Top 10.

The Eagles will be led by junior QB Zion Brown, who threw for 2,060 yards and 20 aerial TDs last fall. Brown also ran for nearly 700 yards and nine scores. Atascosita will also be strong because of young RBs Jamari Green and Tony Blaylock.

Both Katy and Atascosita are expected by Texas Football magazine to reach their respective Region III final playoff games — and play familiar foes. The Eagles in Division I are picked to meet North Shore after the pair square-off in District 21-6A play. North Shore, on a roll with three state championships in the last four years.

Likewise Katy is expected to meet its District 19-6A rival Paetow in the Division II final. Led by Tiger head coach Gary Joseph, Katy has become a football juggernaut, reaching the state semifinals nearly every season. And Katy has more playoff victories than any other UIL football team, as well as more state championship appearances.

Katy is again led by RB Seth Davis, now a Mississippi State commit. After rushing for 2,460 yards (10.21 yard average) and 28 TDs, Davis returns for his senior season after earning First Team All-State honors. He was also named District 19-6A MVP in 2021 and may repeat that accolade again if the Tiger offensive line continues to be effective. Davis and fellow Katy RB Dallas Glass led the district in rushing last year.

In game one last week, Davis ran for a healthy 270 yards on 21 carries (12.86 yard average) and three TDs as rolled past Clear Springs, 49-16. The Tigers rushed for 442 yards and needed only 79 yards through the air to win convincingly.

This clash should be another classic showdown worth watching.