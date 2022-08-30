Will the Young and Renewed Houston Rockets Team Be Ready for the Tough Start Next Season?

The National Basketball Association is one of the biggest sports leagues in America, and certainly the biggest basketball league in the world. It is a part of the four major sports leagues in the country, and is ranked as the 3rd biggest sports league overall, falling behind only Major League Baseball and the National Football League.

Thirty of the United States top-ranked basketball teams compete in the NBA, and today, we are looking at the Houston Rockets. The Houston Rockets are a West Conference Southwest Division team that competes in the National Basketball Association. They have won two NBA Championships and four Western Conference titles.

However, the team has, in the past couple of years landed in the NBA gutter, having a streak of unsuccessful seasons. But, 2022/23 promises to be a new start for the renewed and (hopefully) improved team. Still, many are wondering if the new blood will have what it takes to tough out the coming season.

The Schedule is Not Looking Good

It was only a few days ago that the schedule for the 2022/23 season of the National Basketball Association was released. Already bettors all over the world are preparing to place their bets on upcoming matches, and according to TBA, this season might be a lot more successful than many of the previous ones, at least in terms of betting. After all, the practice is growing in popularity, and so is the NBA itself.

While many fans and teams were excited for the schedule, the same could not be said for fans of the Rockets. The schedule paired the Texan team against a plethora of skilled teams early on. Teams that it will take hard work, dedication, and a lot of luck to take down. Not only will the Rockets be forced to spend a long time on the road, they will also have to compete against quite a few championship contenders.

Off the bat, they are going against the Hawks, who are debuting Dejounte Murray next to a fellow All-Star and spectacular player in his own right, Trae Young. The match will be hard for the Rockets for sure, however, the fans will be there to support the Rockets and hope for the best.

The Best Houston Rockets in 2022

While it is true that the Houston Rockets are going into the seasons with the chips stacked against them, it is also true that they are packing some heat. Last season, the Houston Rockets were ranked 15th, smacked dab in the middle of the roster. This year, they are hoping to improve their score, and it is these players that are at the forefront of that hope.

The Houston Rockets took Jalen Green as their second pick during the 2021 NBA draft, and Mr. Green has been proving their decision right ever since. Throughout his career, which is still in its infancy, he has won three gold medals. With the Rockets, Jalen was the undisputed top player of last year, scoring the most overall points out of any of his teammates. Out of all the new players, Jalen Green is certainly among the top of the youngsters that will become legendary. However, he is not the only player worth talking about.

Kevin Porter Jr. is another player that has proven himself worthy of respect. During the 2021/22 season, Kevin showed that he is a force to be reckoned with, getting the most assists, as well as the most steals, out of any other Rocket during that season.

Other great players representing the rockets are people like Alperen Sengun, Josh Chrisopher, Eric Gordon, and quite a few others, who will certainly be bringing their A-game during the upcoming season. It is these players that still allow Rockets fans to retain hope for the team’s success for this season.

Final Thoughts

Certainly, the Houston Rockets have their work cut out for them. They are going up against some top-tier teams, boasting some all-star players. On top of that, they will be spending a long time on the road, which undoubtedly will leave them cranky, tired and at a disadvantage.

However, with a plethora of good players, a renewed desire to reach the top, and a goal to resurrect the team’s good reputation, the Houston Rockets stand a chance of plowing through the competition and coming out on the other side. Whether this season goes well for them, or whether they end up back in the middle remains to be seen.