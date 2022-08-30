Tompkins Leads Strong 19-6A Volleyball Race

By Terry Carter

The Tompkins volleyball team has dominated play against much of Region III teams, and the Lady Falcons are only getting better.

With a 20-3 overall record, Tompkins dropped matches to Birdville and Northwest in tournament play in the Dallas area. Yet the Lady Falcons opened their season with nine consecutive victories before dropping a 3-2 tournament match against Clear Springs, 26-24, 18-25, 16-25, 25-23, 15-12 in a Region 3 battle.

District 19-6A play resumes today with Tompkins, Cinco Ranch, Jordan, Paetow all 1-0 in league play. The district race will take shape this week as round one moves ahead.

Tompkins will play at Cinco Ranch (12-9, 1-0) today at 5:30 p.m.

Taylor (9-12, 0-1) will play at Seven Lakes (15-9, 0-0) at the same time.

Mayde Creek (8-11, 0-1) plays at Paetow (19-8, 1-0).

Morton Ranch (14-12, 0-1) will travel to Katy (8-13, 0-1).

Jordan (16-10, 1-0) hosts a non-district math against Clear Falls.