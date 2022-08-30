Many companies are constantly searching for new ways to level up their marketing strategies. With so many tools, platforms, and strategies available, it can be somewhat overwhelming trying to figure out which one will be right for you. One of the lead platforms many businesses use to help target the right customers and increase your marketing strategies is Hubspot.

Hubspot is a cloud-based Customer Relationship Management (CRM) platform designed to help marketing teams, convert leads, attract visitors, and retain customers. This platform helps you maximize sales by helping you optimize website content, drive traffic to a specific destination, and nurture leads, which can become customers. Hubspot has several tools and marketing services that can help any business learn how to better engage customers overtime. This may seem like a lot at first, but don’t worry, we have you covered with six ways you can level up your marketing strategies below.

Social Listening

Social listening, often confused with social monitoring, is the process of identifying, assessing, and monitoring customer feedback, keywords, and customer trends. Social listening has a much broader scope than social monitoring by giving companies specific reasons and actionable insight into why their customers are behaving certain ways. Using Hubspot for social listening allows companies to have a central location where they can manage their day-to-day social media engagements without having to login to multiple platforms. Plus, Hubspot gives companies valuable context and insights to better target specific audiences.

Buyer Personas

Hubspot empowers a company’s ability to target ideal customers with something special called a buyer’s persona. A buyer’s persona is a semi-fictional description of someone who represents your target audience backed by research and data. Hubspot allows businesses to categorize their buyer personas by referencing, storing, and asking new visitors what kind of buyer they are. Also, Hubspot helps you pinpoint what kind of buyer personas you have, they’ll give you guidance on how to turn these profiles into sales qualified leads.

Research Keywords

Keywords are invaluable assets for any company who aims to increase their visibility and connect with potential customers. Hubspot’s Keyword Tool gives companies deep insight into content ranking, ways to optimize Search Engine Optimization (SEO), and help capitalize off current trends in your industry. This tool allows you to enhance your websites, blog posts, and any other platforms you manage by giving you keywords tailored to your brand and intentions. Take advantage of this marketing strategy and upgrade your customer experience.

Email Personalization

Email personalization is becoming more of the norm for both businesses and consumers online. According to McKinsey & Company, 71% of consumers say they expect personalized marketing and 76% get frustrated when they don’t receive it. Personalized emails help businesses connect with their target audience, stand out among the competition, and create a more personal experience with customers. You can also take advantage of data points such as an abandoned cart and use this to retarget a customer for future sales.

Data Quality Automation

An appealing part of Hubspot’s Operation Hub helps companies improve their processes and bring all of their data into one central location. This Hub allows companies to merge information from multiple spreadsheets as part of data management. Their data management features utilizes quality automation, which streamlines the process and helps clean up dirty data as well. Maintaining high data hygiene isn’t the only feature Hubspot has, it also standardizes your data quality automatically. Anyone looking to upgrade their data management, should take advantage of this feature.

Data Synch from Bigquery to Hubspot

There are several data warehouse services that companies use to store their data, but Google’s Bigquery is one of the most popular. Bigquery is a fully-managed, serverless data warehouse that comes with a built-in query engine and scalable data analysis. You can take your personal outreach to the next level by synching your data Bigquery to Hubspot. Synching your data from Bigquery to Hubspot can help you gain deeper insight into every aspect of the customer journey. Unique customer data such as event data, product usage data, and custom audiences are stored in Bigquery so it’s highly important to synch data from Bigquery to Hubspot for optimal marketing.

Conclusion

Finding effective ways to connect with customers online is becoming a crucial part of marketing, but it can be hard standing out with so much competition. That’s why so many companies have turned Hubspot to help them understand their customers and draw them in via inbound marketing. Hubspot gives companies a plethora of valuable tools and services that allow them to improve email personalization, research keywords, and create valuable buyer personas. Social listening and synching data from Bigquery to Hubspot are effective ways to target customers and gain a big picture view of customer data. When used correctly, Hubspot can help you target the right customers and help you level up your marketing strategies.