WHY HYBRID EVENTS!?

The last few years have, undoubtedly, been a bit of a whirlwind for all of us. The world came to a standstill, and there was a tinge of uncertainty everywhere. It was not any different for business events either. Meetings and conferences got canceled – virtual events became the new normal, and we had to navigate through the pandemic and make our way through it. One of the most critical lessons the event industry learned was that virtual events are here to stay!

However, the last year gave rise to a new type of event – hybrid events. With pandemic still around and industries trying to get back to their normal way of functioning – there will be times when a virtual event is the only option, and there will also be situations when the most effective way to organize an event would be to have it on-site. In these situations, hybrid events will come to the rescue where attendees would have the ease and convenience of virtual events and the engagement and experience of an on-site event.

Hybrid events are the perfect solution for the programs that can be held both online and offline. They are beneficial when many of your attendees who would like to be a part of the show couldn’t because of safety reasons, monetary issues or limited seating capacity. There are multiple benefits these types of events offer. Some of them are as follows:

Increased Participation: While there is no doubt in the fact that on-site events are more exciting and engaging, there can be situations where some people do not have the time or the resources to travel a long distance to attend such events. This can reduce the strength of the event. However, pivoting to hybrid events can attract these people to register since they can now participate in these events from the comforts of their homes.

Enhanced Content Engagement: When you host an event online, you obviously look for platforms and software for hybrid events which can help you live stream your event sessions. These platforms also enable you to record these sessions and mail them to your attendees after the event. Now, what does this mean!? Attendees who can’t attend the event at a given point or just want to rewatch the event can easily do that even months after the event is over.

Better Networking: Hybrid events can help you get an increased reach and attendance. This implies that you can have people from across the world in your event, thus making it international. This means increased networking for the attendees. All you need to make your event an international affair is good quality audio-visual equipment. For instance, Apple has always hosted its Annual Special Events online since 2006. They chose the mode of hybrid events to reach out to vast audiences worldwide about their latest products and news.

Better Sponsorship: Hybrid events also enable better exposure opportunities for the sponsors, since with such events, sponsors get a chance to get in front of both – your onsite and virtual audience. It also creates new opportunities for effective brand awareness and lead generation initiatives as by offering more value to sponsors, businesses will attract more sponsorship money and more sponsors.