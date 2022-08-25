What Are The Best Midsize Cars?

There is no shortage of options when it comes to buying a new car in the USA. But if you’re looking for value for money and a vehicle that combines a respectable MSRP with good fuel economy and space enough for people and cargo, then a medium-sized car is a great choice.

Some of the best midsize cars include the Kia Sorento SUV, which starts at under $30k and delivers exceptional safety, a high-capacity trunk, and loads of standard infotainment features. The Chrysler Pacifica is an excellent alternative for a family vehicle if you don’t mind the minivan body style.

A taste of performance

If you’re looking for something a little more exciting, some of the best sports cars fall into the midsize category. The Lexus LC Hybrid coupe has a substantial 354 hp at its disposal and returns surprisingly good mileage for a speedster.

A more traditional sports car with that sweet V8 engine soundtrack you can’t help but love, the Chevrolet Corvette Stingray does away with back seats to make those in the front feel truly special. The interior feels like a high-tech cockpit, and the three-second 60mph reinforces this experience.