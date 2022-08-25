7 Best Skateboard Brands You must know

Skateboarding is both a professional and recreational sport. The sport can be rewarding or challenging, depending on several factors, one of them being the type of boards used. Therefore, passionate skateboarders require skills and the right boards to master the sport’s tricks.

There are different types of skateboards, and they all serve diverse purposes. Therefore, when choosing a skateboard, decide the purpose you need it for hockey, speed, or multi-use. Take note that each skateboard design requires a different level of skills.

The objective of this write-up is not to count down the ‘top 7’ best skateboard brands but rather a list of brands that Skate Happy Brisbane recommends you to know. Read on to grasp more.

Almost Skateboards

Almost skateboards are a leading American brand founded in 2003 by true legends of the skateboard world, Rodney Mullen and Daewon Song.

Almost Skateboard brand produces durable decks, quality skateboards, and hardware. Many riders who use Almost Skateboard praise it for its shape and pop.

Rodney and Daewon recently innovated Almost Skateboard decks with inner layers made of carbon fiber to increase strength to weight ratio. These new strong and trusted boards attract many professional riders who do not mind paying a premium price.

Blind Skateboards

Blind Skateboard is a top USA brand founded in 1989 by Mark Gonzales under World Industries and Steve Rocco’s Distribution Company ownership. It is also one of the skateboard industry’s top USA brands and pioneers.

The Blind Company manufactures wheels, skateboards, and durable decks resilient enough for a hard landing. Blind decks and wheels have great colorful designs.

Blind skateboards have a perfect grip, bounce a lot, and roll quietly. Blind boards also have a consistent concave shape, making skateboard control more manageable and comfortable to ride.

If you are into Skate Park and street skating, then this is your best

Chocolate Skateboards

Chocolate Skateboards is a California-based company founded by Mike Carroll and Rick Howards in 1994. The duo also founded Girl Skateboards. Chocolate and Girl Skateboards brands operate independently, each with its own team.

Chocolate Skateboards produces durable complete skateboards and decks made of 7-ply maple. These high-quality boards depict different shades of colors and designs, which makes them unique and attractive.

Chocolate skateboards are popular among professionals such as Vincent Alvarez and Chris Roberts. The brand’s recognition continues to grow year after year.

If you want durability and an outstanding appearance, Chocolate skateboards and decks will be ideal.

Girl Skateboards

Girl Skateboards is a well-known brand that produces skateboard decks with artistic and elegant designs. The company’s graphics designers work with other skilled artists who put fresh ideas into the skateboard designs.

Girl Skateboards use superior quality materials to make strong and durable wheels and decks. The brand has an array of complete skateboards, although their focus is on skateboard and deck clothing.

Like the Chocolate Skateboards, Mike Carroll, Rick Howard, and others started the Girl Skateboards brand in 1993. The company’s location is in sunny California.

Ex-pro skaters, through this company, continue to enjoy the opportunity of participating in skating, which is one of the reasons why the founding team started the brand.

Globe Skateboards

Globe is an Australian skateboard brand that manufactures and distributes skateboards, clothing, and shoes in over 100 countries. The brand’s founders are Peter, Matt, and Stephen, all brothers. The brand’s cruiser boards, skateboards, and longboards are sturdy and an excellent buy for riders of any age and skill level.

Globe decks are light, strong, and cannot delaminate easily due to the regular epoxy resin glue used to press them. The decks attain a consistent concave shape by pressing each deck individually. However, pressing the decks in multiples results in variable concave decks. Rodney Mullen is the pioneer of single-deck pressing.

Globe team, which comprises skateboarders, snowboarders, and surfers, has, with the same energy, managed to build quality products

Globe’s Skateboard offers quality skateboards, completes, and decks that suit both learners and fairly-experienced skaters. The brand also offers products for experienced skaters who want to upgrade to higher-performance products to match their skills.

The Heart Supply Skateboards

The Heart Supply skateboarding brand produces artistically designed skateboards, which are affordable to the youth. These skateboards are suitable for various skateboarding escapades, and their price-performance ratio is good.

The brand gives back to society by sharing a percentage of its proceeds with the less fortunate children. The Heart Supply Company also spreads its philosophy that skaters can be creative and active and make friendships in diverse communities worldwide.

Johnny Schiller is responsible for founding The Heart Supply brand with his wife, Kori. They also work with their children, other artists, and skateboarders; their generosity impacts many.

Zero Skateboards

Zero Skateboards was founded in 1996 by Jamie “The Chief” Thomas, an ex-professional skateboarder. The now famous skateboard brand originally sold skateboarding clothing.

Zero skateboard designs typically favor more stable cruising and tricks. Skaters who want a skateboard with heavy metal will find Zero’s skateboards and accessories and completes very suitable.

Zero has a highly qualified team who produces interesting videos to guide riders on performing several tricks and stunts while using their products.

Conclusion

There are many brands of skateboards out there. We have just listed a few of those that you need to know. All you need now is to explore Skate Happy for one skateboard that best suits your requirements.