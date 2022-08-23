When Do You Require Re-roofing?

With time, the integrity of the roof comes down. However, most people do not think of the roof unless there is visible damage or the water pours down. However, it is important to review the roof periodically. And in case there is damage to the structure or it has become weak, you will have to opt for roof replacement, or you can choose to re-roof. Roof replacement means removing the existing structure and installing a new base. At the same time, Re-roofing allows you to add a second layer to the existing roof and add years to its life of it.

Scroll down to find when both roof replacement and re-roof are suitable. Also, discover in which cases you have to avoid re-roofing.

What Is Re-roofing?

Reroofing is a way to remove or replace an existing roof. As evident from the name, it does not require you to tear down the existing structure and install a new one. Instead, reroofing allows you to add a second layer to an existing roof — which has not been damaged completely and increases the life of the roof.

Understand that many roofs have a second layer that sits down. But with time, the top layer of the roof gets damaged. And many owners find it difficult to replace the entire roof for financial reasons. However, reroofing does not cost much. All it requires you to do is add a second layer to the existing structure.

Furthermore, it is also important to understand that reroofing is not possible in many cases. For instance, if there are already two layers on the roof, opting for reroofing can be dangerous. In fact, the 2018 International Building Code (IBC) 1511.3.1.1 prevents house owners to reroof if there are already two layers on the roof. Moreover, reroofing is not possible if the structure is damaged completely.

What is Roof-Replacement?

Roof replacement means removing the existing structure and installing a new roof.

Roof replacement is suitable if the entire structure is damaged severely.

The underlayment and waterproofing layers will also have to be replaced with a new one. Understand that roof replacement adds even more years as you get to replace the entire structure. This will make your roof entirely new, so you do not have to worry about the roof for a long time to come.

Equally important to note, re-roofing is a possibility only when the underlayment layer is intact. But that does not mean it will not be as sturdy as roof replacement. However, roof replacement can be opted for in every case. And it is the way to go if you have the budget.

When Is Re-roofing a Good Idea?

Re-roofing is a way to save money. And this is possible in many cases. For instance, if your outer structure of the roof has reached to end of its life, but the inner structure is intact and robust enough to stand for years to come. Then, reroofing can be beneficial and cost-effective. Understand that cost should not be your priority. It all comes down to the structural robustness.

How To Know If My Roof Has Reached End of The Life?

Of course, not many house owners know how to find whether the roof has reached its end of life. After all, there is no specific time after which you have to opt for roof replacement or re-roofing. It all comes down to local weather conditions. Yes, the weather has much to do with the roof timeline than anything. Still, there are simple ways in which you can find whether the roof has reached its end of life or not.

1. Start from the attic

The first place to start is the attic. You can find whether the structure is intact or not. And this will give you enough idea about the internal structure. Understand that depending on the internal structure robustness; you can decide many things. You can review the attic and find out any weakness in the structure. Similarly, review if there are any leaks. Even simple structural damage may not seem like much, but it tells you a lot about the structure. So, review the internal structure thoroughly.

2. Check when the home improvement was done

A quick way to find whether the roof needs replacement after reviewing the internal structure is to check the paper trail. Review when the last time; the roof was maintained or replaced.

3. Review the Shingles

While you can climb up right away and check the shingle’s conditions, it is more suitable to wait till there is a storm. Check whether the shingles have been displaced or broken. Again, one or two damage does not necessarily call outs for a roof replacement. But if more than 10% of the structure is damaged, it is better to call a local roofing service.

Conclusion,

It all comes down to the type of damage to the roof. If the underlayment layers and waterproofing structure is not damaged completely, reroofing is the way to go. This can add years to your roof and will not cost much. At the same time, there are cases in which reroofing is not possible, and you will have to opt for roof replacement. Roof replacement may cost much, but it also allows you to change the roof and get a sturdy structure. This will ensure the integrity of the roof. And you do not have to invest in the roof for a long time to come.