Enhancing construction processes with real-time capture and artificial intelligence

Drones and other sources of image field data capture can be used to record picture data on job sites, and AI can analyze this data to offer insights in real time. This allows you to make improvements to processes while there is still time to do so and steer clear of costly mistakes.

Visual data gathered on construction sites is only useful if it’s timely, offers insightful information about the project, and is correct. Receiving hundreds of photographs days after they were shot with little to no context or learning that a task was performed improperly after that part of the project is finished might result in missed opportunities, expensive rework, and delays.

Data solutions supplier Talon offers a lot of services, but one of them is insight delivery that businesses can utilize right away and apply to their operations. Its platform is intended to assist field teams in gathering and collaborating on information related to field service, to enable that information to be transformed into actionable data, and to deliver more effective workflows – all of which are supported by artificial intelligence (AI) based technology.

Despite offering drone services as part of its service offering, Talon’s services reach beyond data collection during certain phases of The project planning, construction, as well as audit closeout, are all handled by our technology and software platform, according to Rod Dir, CEO.

The goal is to alter some aspects of how jobs are carried out in addition to providing insights. In terms of process transformation, Dir says, “We’re highly involved.” “For instance, on preconstruction scoping and site surveys, [contractors] often will send a crew out to the field and assess the site beforehand. They are currently recording information using a statement of work or a checklist.

Instead of dispatching a construction crew, Talon sends its drone crew with the same checklist to the site, gathers the necessary data, and delivers it in an easily actionable format. “As a result, we’ve done away with the requirement that construction teams visit the site for the preliminary planning stage. We return everything in a very ordered manner. And the purpose of that is to lower costs and expedite the project’s planning or scoping phase, adds Dir.

Changing processes is the key, he says. You haven’t really taken advantage of drones and AI if you’re just adding video footage or images to your current workflow.”

Tools for capturing visual data

In the site surveying and planning stages, drones are especially useful. They can record hundreds of pictures and films, including details that might not be apparent from the ground, that can serve as a visual guide for all parties involved, even those who aren’t there at the construction.

Another area where drones excel is in site audits in hard-to-access locations. Drone photographs can be audited or evaluated throughout the period of construction that is taking place in extremely high or difficult-to-inspect locations, as Dir notes.

While mobile devices work effectively for tasks closer to the ground, drones are an essential component of Talon’s services. Approximately 30% of the time, according to Dir, “we employ drones, but we also use iPhones, iPads, and other equipment to record that data and upload it.”

In order to improve accuracy, machine learning is used

Data that is actionable must be received in a timely manner, according to Dir. In addition, AI allows you to respond to the on-site crews instantly.” This is how it works.

Talon’s AI model is taught what to look for in a task that has been finished using information and insights from past projects. The remainder of his remark reads, “All of it is predicated on a standard statement of work or standard checklist of things that you’re trying to complete.” In other words, if you can keep your consistency from project to project, you can train the software and the system to look for that kind of precision.

Undoubtedly, not all of the jobs involved in a construction project can be repeated. But for those that are, it may help to do away with the requirement to hire a third party to test and confirm accuracy, allowing for future time and money savings.

Consider a scenario in which you are installing drywall and the electrician wants to ensure the inside wiring is done correctly. According to Dir, “The electrician can send a cloud-based photograph of the wiring and instantly receive a response confirming that the wire layout [is proper].” “Our AI has a 99.6% accuracy rate for determining whether the work was done correctly.

After receiving approval that a process has been correctly completed, a crew member can move on to the following stage. They don’t have to wait for an inspector to arrive, Dir continues, and “having an instantaneous reaction reduces so much rework.”

Interactions and insights

Data sharing among stakeholders is crucial to streamlining projects and improving processes. In order to share and welcome others to the system to access the data and contribute to the project, Dir explains that “our technology records and organizes the day in a way that allows you to.” We also have a solution for real-time cooperation. Consider it to be a live Zoom meeting.

Therefore, invited project stakeholders may easily communicate in real time via live-stream video conferencing while also viewing any information and insights that are available to them – all within the same platform.

Talon Teach can also be used to give workers access to job assistance, specifications, standards requirements, and more. This can be especially helpful for people who are working independently or in remote locations on a jobsite where communication is difficult.

In addition to having training materials for each phase readily available on their mobile device, employees may also upload photographs of recently finished work and receive a prompt response, according to Dir.

As a result, work completion rates and accuracy during the construction process are increased. We address labor-intensive, heavily manual operations, trying to reduce them from, say, 70% manual to 30% or 25%, according to Dir.

Such a procedure adjustment can lower risk exposure on a project’s share for contractors of all shapes and sizes and save them time. Through automation like this, they can guarantee that specific procedures are being followed and specific actions are being taken by their employees, raising overall quality, according to Dir.