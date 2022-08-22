Is Your Phone Slowing Down? Here Are 2 Reasons Why and How to Fix It

There are a few things in modern life that are held as universally annoying and not fun at all. Going to the DMV, or dealing with monthly utility bills could be great examples. Most people have to deal with these occurrences whether they are regular or every now and then, and they are rarely ever a good time. With the prevalence of cell phone technology that has integrated itself into almost every part of society, there are now cultural moments that people who own cell phones understand that are similarly annoying. One of those not-so-great moments – is when you realize you may need to find a new mobile plan.

Cell phones provide people with a level of convenience, access, and communication that has never been realized at the current level that it is. With technology advancing, the importance and integration of these personal pieces of tech are just becoming more and more pronounced. While it’s true that a cell phone can really make life easier, the process of switching plans or having to find a new cell phone can fill some consumers with dread.

There are a couple of good reasons for this reaction, mainly the price tag associated with cell phone services and the fact that mobile phones are a huge market. When you step into the market as a customer, it’s easy to feel overwhelmed and not confident that you are getting the most bang for your buck. The good news is, that if your cell phone is starting to show tell-tale signs that a change is imminent, there are great options that can make finding a new mobile plan easy.

If you feel like your phone is slowing down, here are some reasons why this could be happening and the best options to fix it.

How Old Is Your Phone?

When you start to get suspicious that maybe your phone is on its last legs, the first question you should investigate is how old your mobile device is. This is typically the best place to start because depending on the age of your device it could just be that you need a simple phone upgrade as opposed to switching mobile plans.

Cell phones are incredible pieces of tech but like anything in the world of technology, they age and break down or stop working over time. This could be for a variety of reasons, with the two most popular being battery life and service connection. As new networks come out (such as the latest network, 5G), old networks and towers are taken down. This could be the case, that you are using a cell phone that is so old it can’t connect to the newer networks. Battery life is also something that plagues any piece of technology, as batteries will inevitably stop holding the same kind of charge.

If you find that your phone is up to date, capable of connecting to new networks, and has a healthy battery life – that’s when you should start to investigate your mobile plan.

Is Your Plan Good for Your Geographical Location?

Sometimes problems with your phone can come from living in an area that your mobile provider has trouble servicing. This happens because of a lack of towers from that mobile provider in particular regions which raises the chances of having connection issues.

For example, if you just moved or are on a trip and start to have connection problems – a very real cause of these problems could simply be your mobile provider. In that case, your phone might be completely fine, but you need to switch to a provider that can offer coverage for the geographical location you are in. One of the best ways to see if this is all you need to do is to get online and look at coverage areas. Finding a provider that services, where you live, is easier than you may think!

Conclusion

