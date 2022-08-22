How to Change Clothing’s Energy From Negative to Positive

Changing the energy that clothes give off can influence your mood and overall mindset. It is said in yoga that ‘clothes are the extension of the mind.’ Color can make you feel confident, happy, energetic, and relaxed. However, color-changing clothing gives off negative energy, which can only draw more negative feelings toward oneself. This article looks at how to change clothing’s significance from negative to positive.

7 Ways to Change Clothing’s Energy from Negative to Positive

Clothing can have an effect on the person who wears them. It may be because of their color, the way the clothes fit, or the activity they are being worn for. Nevertheless, here are some things you can do to bring positive energy to your clothes.

1. Try On Different Colors When Shopping for New Clothes

If you are shopping for something special, try every color to see if it’s the right choice. Clothing doesn’t always have to be black or white or any other solid colored shirt; many options are available. Try on a quantum t-shirt for men today and then a bright color tomorrow. Notice how positive energy can generate from different sources.

2. Change Clothes Every 3-4 Months

The human body is never the same after a few months go by. Many often wear the same clothes for three or four months before changing their wardrobe. However, if you pay enough attention to your behavior, you will notice that you have changed more than just your clothes. You will have changed your attitude as well.

3. Try to Cleanse Your Clothes

A lot of people wear dirty clothes on a day-to-day basis. Some people didn’t get the chance to shower before they left home in the morning. It leaves dirt and grime on their clothing, making them feel stuck and unable to move forward. Try to give your body and clothing a quick rinse for a fresh feeling. A Reiki healer can help you cleanse your clothes and spark their positive energy.

4. Be Aware of Your Clothes’ Energy

Be aware of the energy your clothes give you. Just wearing something new and attractive does not mean it will make you feel happy, relaxed, or confident. To avoid feeling bad about yourself, choose the best clothes for yourself and try changing their negative energy to positive.

5. Keep a Positive Attitude

A positive attitude is one of the ways to change clothes’ energy from negative to positive. A positive attitude will not only help you to move on in life but will also make you feel more confident. If you are feeling upset, worried, or depressed, try out different colors that might brighten your mood.

6. Alter Your Clothes to Change Their Energy

Many people want a change in their life but do not want to leave their comfort zone. However, if they cannot make that change, they can make a small one by altering their clothes. For example, if you have a white shirt that you would like to make pink, add some pink dye and wash your clothing until the color appears to be the way you want it. Experiment with your outfits as much as you can. It will help you find the perfect comfort zone.

7. Expose Your Clothes to Sunlight

Exposing your clothes to the sunlight will remove their negative energy. The more positive energy and light they receive, the more positively they will be charged.

Bottom Line

Changing energy from negative to positive works not only for clothing but also for objects and even humans. You can choose to make small changes in your life instead of waiting for someone else to do something that you can accomplish on your own. If you are ready to start changing energy from negative to positive, learn more about colors and how they can affect us.