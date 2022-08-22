About CPA marketing

We have repeatedly heard the myth that groups and blogs in social networks are created for the sake of entertainment. On the contrary, today the Internet makes it as easy as possible to make money. In this article, we will tell you how to get income from such blogs, what a CPA affiliate program is and how to choose one.

CPA programs (or CPA marketing, CPA affiliate programs) are services where you can earn money by attracting new customers through properly configured targeting. In such a program, the affiliate marketer and the advertiser interact. The latter pays you for the fact that the client (lead) you brought in performs some action on the site, for instance fills out a call-me application or buys a product.

CPA marketing is not a pyramid scheme or anything else you may have thought of. This multi-billion dollar industry includes market giants such as Google AdSense. At first it may seem difficult, because you will come across a lot of unknown words: affiliate marketing, traffic, conversion, approval, offer etc. But you will remember and add them to your vocabulary as soon as you start working. CPA marketing loves beginners and will become your first useful experience in your desire to make money on a created or acquired site.

How CPA marketing works

An affiliate program always has 3 participants: an affiliate marketer (aka publisher), an advertiser and a CPA network. Everyone has their own role.

Advertisers indicate what action they will pay for and how much. For example $5 per lead. Affiliate marketers receive an affiliate link from the advertiser and publish it on their site. Their task is to encourage potential customers to take the necessary action. For example, go to the advertiser’s website and fill out the product order form. When site visitors follow the link and perform the necessary action, this information is recorded in the statistics of the site. The advertiser checks the statistics and pays the CPA. The affiliate program pays part of the commission to the affiliate marketer.

Traffic generation method selection

Today, there are many methods for generating traffic. And if choosing a commodity offer (product) is not difficult, finding a method to show this offer to users is a little more complicated. You can insert affiliate links in reviews, articles, guides. The main thing is that they should look organic in the text and not be intrusive.

One of the most popular and no less effective ways to generate traffic is a banner. By clicking on the picture, the user follows the link hidden in it. For this to happen, the banner must attract attention, show the client’s pains and communicate that there is a product that can eliminate these pains. And it does not matter which channel you choose to place banners – social networks, thematic and news sites, email or push mailing. The main thing here is to correctly set up targeting, paying attention to the target audience, geos and additional interests.

Conclusion

Working in an affiliate CPA program is considered the most effective option for passive income. The affiliate marketer does not need to worry about sales. Just place a link on a suitable resource and make sure it works. All work lies in the targeted actions of users. And affiliate CPA marketing allows you to choose the ways of earning money that you are interested in, since each advertiser has their own program conditions. However, all of them are beneficial for the affiliate marketer who will receive a solid income in just a couple of minutes a day.