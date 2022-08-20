 Robertson Elementary opens for First Day of School

“It’s a special day when we open a new school. The kids are so excited to come in. We talk about the school before hand, do open houses, everything. It’s wonderful to see kids smiling and back in school again,” said Katy ISD school superintendent Ken Gregorski as he, along with Principal Martha Pulido, school namesakes, Elaine and Steve Robertson, Ruben Martinez, Katy ISD Emergency Management Coordinator, teachers and school staff welcomed approximately 700 students as they came through the front door and walked down the hallway into Robertson Elementary, the newest school in Katy ISD. The school is located at 7400 Innovation Dr., in Cane Island.

The school is named after Steve and Elaine Robertson, long time educators in Katy ISD. “We are so grateful for Katy ISD naming the school after us,” said Elaine. Together, the Robertsons have worked in public education for 64 years. Both retired from KISD in 2020.

The school was approve by voters in 2021. It is a 137,674-square foot building with 49 classrooms, built to serve over 1,000 students. The school includes leading-edge technology. “Kids have become digital learners through the pandemic,” said, Robertson’s principal, Martha Pulido. “Each classroom is equipped with smart boards and smart panels.”

It has an open design, collaborative spaces for learning, energy-efficient components, learning stairs and other features to support academic excellence. As with all Katy ISD campuses, Robertson Elementary also includes the latest safety and security mechanisms and features recommended by the Texas School Safety Center.

The 2022-2023 enrollment for Roberston is approximately 700 elementary students, between kindergarten and fifth grade. Katy ISD has 73 schools and 84,176 students.