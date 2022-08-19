Why are Most Women Adding the Collagen Supplement to Their Existing Beauty Regime?

In matters related to skin health, collagen is a buzzword in the overall beauty domain. And that is certainly for a very good reason. Being an abundant protein in a human body, collagen is available in bones, blood, muscles, tendons, joints, and cartilage. That aside, it is a protein that can provide the skin elasticity and strength. Hence, considering that 70% of the skin gets made using collagen, you can understand why it is an essential component for beauty supplements and products.

The human body naturally generates collagen. With age, the process will slow down, that in turn causes wrinkles and other skin aging issues. That is not all. Our lifestyle factors also play a key role, in decreasing the collagen levels. Women and men who are constantly exposed to the sun and its harsh UV rays will witness damage in the collagen fibres as it penetrates inside the skin’s dermis level. It is here that the elastin and collagen reside.

People who smoke excessively will deplete their collagen fast, leading to wrinkles and premature aging. However, all the elements that lead to oxidative stress in your body, such as pollution, imbalanced diet and acute stress, will lead to skin inflammation and will damage the collagen level. Gradually, the skin will not be healthy and plump as it was before, with the correct amount of collagen. Hence, it becomes essential to get a collagen supplement Singapore that replenishes the absent collagen and makes your skin look soft and plump.

Add a collagen supplement to your skin regime

One of the best ways to ensure that your skin is getting the correct balance of collagen is to start supplementation. Ideally, you can take a collagen drink, tablet, or powder. The form of collagen you wish to take depends on what you select. For instance, collagen powders are meant to be taken twice, after breakfast and dinner. Women who are fond of this form, can opt-in for it. It would help if you also saw what aligns with your lifestyle. For instance, there are men and women who are always on the go and want to take in collagen in a form that isn’t much time taking. For them, the collagen capsules work best. Today, there are several service providers selling collagen supplements of all kinds. You can go ahead and select the one that caters to your requirement and start taking it. After prolonged use of 8 to 10 weeks.

The collagen supplements can nourish the skin from within, promoting collagen synthesis and securing the skin’s structural proteins. It would help if you thought about it as an internal beauty serum that will moisturize your skin from inside.

However, today you have access to several ways for preserving your collagen and also enhancing its production. The necessary guidelines include:

Get careful about sun exposure

Sunlight is the source of vitamin D, and it is necessary to absorb a certain quantity of sunlight to balance the vitamin D levels in the body. It is because Vitamin D is associated with good immunity and overall stable health. However, if you expose your skin to the sun’s harsh rays for a long time, it can lead to sun damage such as melanoma, which can expedite the aging process and deplete the collagen reserves.

Hence, securing your face from the sun is essential when you are stepping outside. Either you can wear a hat, or you can make use of a sunblock cream. The sun’s heat is not that dangerous during the morning. It gets harsh and strong during the afternoon, and you need to save your skin from that.

One of the best things to do here is add a sun hat to your kitty. It will help you keep your face, neck and ears safe from the sun rays. The skin in these areas are delicate and are prone to aging fast.

Eat a well-balanced diet

Besides everything else, the food we consume will nourish us and enable the body to generate collagen considerably. Hence, consuming a diet rich in nutrients, such as zinc, manganese, Vitamin C and copper will enhance collagen production. You need to consume the broccoli, dark leafy greens, citrus fruits, berries and many more. All these nutrients play a vital role in enhancing the immunity of the skin.

The necessary fatty acids are also essential for complete skin health, fighting inflammation and breaking the collagen. Here it is necessary to opt in for seeds and fresh nuts, which are a rich source of Omega 6s. You can also consume oily fish such as sardines and salmon.

Finally, it has been established that collagen is the essential beauty ingredient that helps women to preserve their youth and look their best. These are a few ways in which you can add more collagen to your skin and beauty regime.