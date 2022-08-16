Kleb Woods 14th Annual Hummingbird Festival

Hummingbird Banding, Live Raptors, Kids Activities, and More!

Join us for the 14th annual Kleb Woods Hummingbird Festival on Saturday, Sept.10, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Witness hummingbirds in peak migration as you enjoy games, activities, and educational programs for the whole family. Take a guided nature walk, tour the 1896 Kleb House, and see blacksmith demonstrations throughout the day.

Licensed Hummingbird Bander Sumita Prasad will be banding hummingbirds from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. See these feathered jewels up close while you learn about their unique structure and amazing biology.

Houston Audubon will display several live raptors to be photographed in a natural setting. They will field questions and show raptors at 9:30 a.m., 11 a.m., and 1:30 p.m.

Parking and shuttle service is available from New Kentucky Park, 21710 FM 2920, Hockley, Texas 77447, and the north end Kleb Woods parking lot, 20605 FM 2920 Hockley, Texas 77447.

Admission is free. Patrons are encouraged to bring their own refreshments.

Kleb Woods is a 134-acre nature preserve with three miles of trails, restroom facilities, drinking fountains, a pavilion, and picnic area. A scout camping area is available to reserve. The historic homestead features old farm equipment, a barn, the Kleb family home, and a one-room guest house. The nature center has displays about the local history, flora, and fauna, as well as a Young Naturalist Room, where visitors can explore feathers, animal bones, plants, games, books, and more. Programs offered include bird walks, bus trips, nature and history classes for all ages, annual festivals, and volunteer opportunities.