What Type of Facelift Is Right for You?

It would be hard to speak about the facelift procedure without acknowledging the negative connotations that are often associated with it. It is assumed that people have what is deemed unnecessary procedures to change their physical appearance in order to assimilate to what is societal beauty standards. But actually most of the procedures done at beverly hills facelift and places like it are more due to birth disorders, trauma, burns and diseases. Facelifts are just one type of cosmetic surgery that are normally requested: the breast lift, lip augmentation and liposuction are the others in high demand. Facelifts were also considered taboo amongst men as the procedure was seen as more of a pursuit considered by females. Many aspects of the existing misconceptions about facelifts come from long regurgitated disinformation. But the truth is that just because something isn’t properly understood, it doesn’t mean it’s wrong.

What is a Facelift?

A facelift, technically referred to as a rhytidectomy or meloplasty, is a procedure that uplifts, raises and tightens facial skin to reduce signs of aging and provide a more youthful look. Since elasticity increases in skin as a person ages, skin can soon begin to sag, with muscles loosening. As a result, common signs of aging such as wrinkles and hanging skin can soon appear. Excess fat may also be removed or repositioned as part of the surgery.

Facelift surgery is usually performed under a general anaesthetic. The length of the operation will depend on the type and extent of the surgery but could take anywhere from two to four hours. And there are quite a few checks that need to be completed before anyone should attempt to contact a surgeon about getting a facelift. Past medical history,

Types of Facelifts

For the most part, facelifts are perfect for people who have grown conscious about excessively saggy skin, large wrinkles and deep creases on their face, particularly below their eyelids and around the chin and jaw area. As a result, the people who are the most inclined to do this type of surgery are aged between 40 to 60, since this period is when they begin to get wrinkled and saggy skin but still have some elasticity to their skin, meaning that the best results can be achieved at this age. Also in terms of affordability, it would be around this age range that a person would make such an investment.