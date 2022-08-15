How Can Essential Fatty Acids Support Your Health?

Metabolism. It’s a word with a few different connotations and even more connected health myths. To many people, “fast metabolism” is just another way to say someone can eat whatever they want without gaining weight. Some connect metabolism with health and energy, while others just chalk it up to something that’s going on inside our bodies no matter what we’re doing on the outside. None of these ideas are entirely wrong, but none of them are necessarily close to the truth, either.

Many people believe that you’re born with a certain speed or level of metabolism and that you’re stuck with that level for life. Sure, our metabolism is partially genetic, and some people are, in fact, born with “fast metabolism,” which is really just incredibly efficient metabolism. But no matter what you’re born with, you can do a few things to help your metabolism that will make a big difference in your lifelong health. And that, of course, is where C15:0 comes in.

What is C15:0?

It’s not a calculus formula, and it’s not a code to activate the nearest room-cleaning robot vacuum. Rather, C15:0 is an odd-chain saturated fatty acid with significant potential to enhance human health, and scientists are just beginning to learn about its importance.

An odd-chain saturated fatty acid, like C15:0, contains an odd number of carbons in their chemical structure. C15:0, for example, has 15. For years, we’ve made saturated fats (or even just fats in general) the ultimate food enemy. But according to new studies, when it comes to saturated fats at least, it’s the even-numbered ones that are detrimental to our health.

How Can C15:0 Help?

Finally, we’re getting to the good news. As we mentioned above, there are ways to support your metabolism as it works to keep your body running. One of those ways, according to new studies, is to add odd-chain saturated fatty acids into your diet, as they support a healthy metabolism while even-chain saturated fatty acids do the opposite. And C15:0 in particular is the odd-chain saturated fatty acid of the moment.

Recent research suggests C15:0 is an essential fatty acid, meaning our bodies need it and can produce it, but not nearly the amount we need for it to support our metabolism effectively. When we have enough C15:0, it is able to help our metabolism by helping our cells in numerous ways, such as creating sturdier cell membranes, helping to repair damaged mitochondria (which bring the energy for cells to function), and helping cells communicate.

Where Can I Get C15:0?

Finally, the burning question: where does C15:0 even come from, and how can you get enough of it to make sure all of the aforementioned processes are running smoothly?

Studies on humans have shown that C15:0 is present in the saturated fats found in dairy products. But as an essential fatty acid, you likely won’t get enough of it from simply including normal amounts of dairy in your day-to-day life. That’s a lot of dairy, and while dairy does contain this essential nutrient, it also contains some of the bad fatty acids.