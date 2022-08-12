Jordan Raises To Challenge At KISD Volleyball Tourney

By Terry Carter

The Jordan Warriors came to play volleyball with the best teams in District 19-6A — and in Texas. On Thursday the Warriors matched up with the defending 6A state champion Brandeis and pushed the match three sets to test their mettle.

The opening day of the 3-day, multi-site volleyball event included pool play and numerous early-season battles. Tompkins and Katy each finished unbeaten, and Jordan — joining 6A along with Paetow this fall — rose to the challenge. Jordan (3-1) battled the state champion Brandeis team before losing a dramatic 3-set match, 19-25, 26-24, 25-22 at Taylor.

As Jordan head volleyball coach Jennifer Vaden said before the match, the Warriors are on a journey of growth this year as a 6A team. Jordan finished 2-1 on Thursday, including a rugged 3-set victory over a dynamic Magnolia squad, 25-19, 16-25, 25-20 that revealed the Warrior within.

“We are off to a great start… For being a young team trying to prove themselves, the fact they stayed steady tells me a lot about them.” Vaden said. “Magnolia, to their credit, was serving really tough.

“We just have to put our head down and grow and not play scoreboard volleyball,” the coach added. “We need a lot of growth right now because District 19-6A is no joke.”

District 19-6A favorite Tompkins finished 3-0 after straight-set victories over Cy Creek, 25-23, 25-23, Cy Park, 25-10, 25-9, and Klein Collins, 25-19, 25-8. Katy also opened with a 3-0 start, registering straight-set victories over Kempner, Cy Falls and Dawson.

Seven Lakes finished 2-1 on Thursday, defeating Waller and Travis before dropping a 3-set battle to Cy Ranch 27-29, 25-17, 25-22. Taylor finished 1-2, defeating Cy Ridge and losing to College Park and Tomball.

Paetow also finished 1-2, notching a win over Cy Springs in three sets, 26-24, 20-25, 25-8. The Lady Panthers fell to Cy-Fair and Bellville in two sets. Morton Ranch finished 0-3, dropping matches to Cy Woods, Stratford and Grand Oaks in two sets. Mayde Creek did likewise, falling to College Station, Lake Creek and Jersey Village in two sets.

Play continues today and Saturday at schools across Katy ISD and in Cy-Fair ISD. Katy, Cinco Ranch, Taylor and Tompkins will be among the schools hosting matches today.