City of Katy Council Meeting 08.08.22

By: Tom Behrens

Members present: Mayor Dusty Thiel, Mayor Pro Tem, Chris Harris, Council Member Gina Court, Council Member Gina Hicks, Council Member Rory Robertson

Mayor, Dusty Thiel, after the Pledge of Allegiance to the U.S. Flag and Texas Flag reminded the Katy Community that the City’s water conservation plan has gone to Stage 3.

Under Stage 3, residents may only water their landscaping two days a week from 12 a.m. to 8 a.m. and from 8 p.m. to 11:59 p.m. Addresses ending in even numbers may water only Sunday and Thursday, while odd-numbered addresses may water only Saturday and Wednesday.

Request for Variance to City of Katy Code of Ordinances Sec. 4.02.001 Sale of Alcoholic Beverages:

Request was made by Mr. Alen Pond to serve alcoholic beverages (Beer and Wine) at 6191 Highway Blvd, Suite 302, Crown Pizza Katy. The request was presented by Mr. Alden Pond, owner of several other restaurants in Katy. No problems have been encountered at any of his other locations.

Motion made to approve, seconded, and approved.

Consent

A request for approval of a $38,400.00 for funding improvement, establishment or maintenance of the existing Historic Downtown Katy, located 5718 Send Street. Approval for funding basic engineering and architecture design for renovation and repurpose of the existing storage room to a new public restroom facility in Historic Downtown Katy, located 5718 Second Street has already been approved by CTB on 08-03-2022.

Motion made to approve, seconded, and approved.

Consent: Events and Street Closures:

Katy Rice Festival:

a) Closing certain streets for a Parade on Saturday, October 1, 2022, From 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. b) Blocking certain downtown streets, creating a “No Parking” zone, Friday, October 7, 2022, at 7:00 a.m. until Sunday, October 9, 2022, at 10:00 p.m.

Second Annual Naomi’s Race:

2nd Annual Naomi’s Race 5K & Family Fun Run, to be held Saturday, October 15, 2022, the start/finish at No Label Brewery.

Katy Half Marathon 5K & Kids K:

Marathon will be held Saturday, February 11, 2023, with the start/finish at Katy Mills Mall. (Portion inside the city limits only)

Motion, seconded and approved by vote.

All of these Consent Requests have been approved by Katy Police Department.

Consider Resolution

Authorize and annual price adjustment with Texas Pride Disposal Solutions:

Discussion: Texas Pride Representative: Alex Schmidt, Manager Texas Pride Disposal, spoke to the Katy City Council.

“Our prices are up across the board for us.” Texas Pride was asking for a $2.00 increase per customer. City Council asked the Katy City Attorney if this request procedure is part of the City’s contract with Texas Pride? Yes. A follow up question was if the city makes any money on the rates? No, the price that the city pays is passed on to the customer.

City Council members agreed the asked for $2.00 increase is below what it was with the former trash disposal company. “I think Texas Pride is doing a great job. Keep up the good work.”

Motion, seconded, and approved by vote.

Other Resolutions Presented and Discussed:

Authorizing the Mayor to Sign the First Amendment to Interlocal Cooperation Agreement with Fort Bend County for Collection of Taxes in Fort Bend and Waller Counties. The original contract was approved 12-13-2021, Resolution No. 1267. Present contract expires 09-30-2022.

Authorizing the Mayor to Submit a Protected Critical Infrastructure Information Submission Form to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security Under the Critical Infrastructure Act of 2002 Protected Critical Infrastructure Information concerns security and protection of shared information.

Consider an Ordinance Creating a Community Development Department and a “Community Development Director” Position; Amending the Employee Classification and Compensation Plan by Adding the Job Descriptions for “Executive Director Public Works and Community Development” and “Community Development Director”; by Amending the Job Descriptions of “Public Works Director” and “Administrative Assistant, Senior”; By Removing the Job Description of “Assistant City Administrator”; and By Amending the Salary Grades and Ranges Schedule and Steps Structure.

Interlocal Cooperation Agreement with Fort Bend County for Collection of Taxes in Fort Bend and Waller Counties, Critical Infrastructure Information, and Creating a Community Development Department were approved, seconded, and voted to accept.

City of Katy City Council adjourned with thanks to all city leaders and staff for their input and service to running the City of Katy, and to community for interest and support for making City of Katy a good place to live.