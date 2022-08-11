Taylor Girls Show Fire In Volleyball Opener

By Terry Carter

The scorebook suggests that Brenham claimed a 3-0, season-opening, volleyball win at Taylor on Tuesday. But the Lady Mustangs know better.

Taylor lost 25-12, 25-14, 26-24. However the final game in the best-of-5 volleyball format yielded the best for a young, scrappy Taylor team. In the opening games, communication errors left opportunity for Brenham’s tall, power team, led by college commit Brook Bentke.

But with the guidance of Taylor head volleyball coach Louise Crite, the Lady Mustangs (0-1) rallied and found their blocks, transitions and opened up a varied offensive attack of their own. In the final two games, Taylor 6-1 lefthander Julia Porath put down several kills and blocked well, as did Lady Mustangs Ally Campbell, Madison Barrera, Tessa Woods, Hannah Fan and others.

“We are a young, talented and hungry team that will get stronger,” Taylor coach Crite said. “In the third game, we had our groove, our rhythm, and our block got stronger. We had more touches and were finding our swings.”

Taylor and other Katy ISD volleyball teams will be playing in the Katy ISD/Cy-Fair ISD Volleyball Tournament starting on Thursday and running through Saturday. Various schools in both districts will host. Partial schedules will be posted at The Katy News on Thursday.