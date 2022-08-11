KISD/CFISD Volleyball Tournament Begins Today

By Terry Carter

The KISD/CFISD Varsity Volleyball Tournament begins on Thursday at six high schools and will run through Saturday as top teams compete.

Six schools will host Thursday matches with the host schools playing at approximately 9 a.m., 11:30 or noon and 3 p.m. Among Katy ISD teams, Cinco Ranch will host matches in two gyms. The Lady Cougars will face Fort Bend Austin, Oak Ridge and Tomball Memorial on day one.

Tompkins, also playing at Cinco Ranch tackles Cy Creek, Cy Park and Klein Collins in its three matches on Thursday.

Another hosting team, Katy will compete against Kempner, Cy Falls and Dawson in matches also at approximately 9 a.m., 11:30 or noon and 3 p.m.

Mayde Creek and Paetow will compete at Cy-Fair in separate first-day action. Paetow plays Cy-Fair at 9 a.m, returns to face Bellville at 12:30 p.m. and Cy Springs at about 2 p.m. Mayde Creek opens at Cy-Fair with a 10 a.m. match against College Station. The Lady Rams then take on Lake Creek at 11:30 a.m. and finish day one against Jersey Village at 2 p.m. on Thursday.

At Taylor the Lady Mustangs open with College Park at 9 a.m. and follow that with back-to-back matches against Tomball at 12:30 p.m. and Cy Ridge at 2 p.m. Jordan is also playing matches at Taylor on Thursday. The Warriors open against Alief Taylor at 10 a.m., then battle Magnolia at 12:30 p.m. Jordan’s final Thursday match will be against Brandeis at 3 p.m.

Friday and Saturday matches will be determined by Thursday’s results. Stay tuned.