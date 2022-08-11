How to Boost Site Traffic as a New Website Owner

As a new website owner, you might have tried to increase traffic and may be wondering how to boost your site traffic. It can be difficult to get your website seen by the right people and to increase in rankings, but there are a few things you can do to help increase traffic. In this blog post, we’ll discuss some of the best ways to drive more visitors to your website. So read on for tips on how to improve your site traffic!

Keywords and Keyword Research

One of the first things that you will need to do when trying to boost traffic to your new website would be to make use of keywords. Keywords are essentially words or phrases that are used by bots that crawl sites to determine what type of content can be found on the various pages of a site.

White the algorithm does make use of other methods to do this, ensuring that your keywords are relevant and chosen well is still important to the process. As such, you should not stuff as many keywords as possible onto your page; they should be natural and relevant.

Guest Blogging and Linking

The next thing that you should focus on doing would be guest blogging. What is guest blogging? This is when you create a post for another site, usually in exchange for a link; in other words, you are creating content for another site, but the site is allowing you to leave a link in that content that leads back to your site.

As cozab.com, a digital marketing agency, points out, building high-quality links is the best way to establish authority and increase your domain ranking. When choosing sites to guest post to, they should be in a similar niche or industry as you are, since this way you are targeting the same audience.

Create Linkable Shareable Content

One of the best ways that you can ensure that your site will gain traffic is by creating linkable, shareable content. As mentioned above, building high-quality links is one of the best ways to gain authority, and so is having sites that want to link to your content.

To create linkable content or content that gains traffic, you are going to need to understand the search intent of your audience. The easiest and most reliable way to do this is by performing keyword research. Keyword research will allow you to see what your audience is searching for, and create content around those questions, as well as potential questions they may have.

Improve On-Page SEO

Another factor you will need to take into consideration when trying to gain more traffic to your new site is how optimized your site is. As such, you should make it a priority to improve the on-page SEO of your site. There are many ways that this can be done, and the first is to improve the speed of your site.

Other than that, you need to ensure that all of your URLs are working, you are using the most effective keywords, your page titles are optimized, and your meta descriptions are accurate. More importantly, you should perform an analysis to determine which pages are the most popular and which aren’t gaining traffic.

Social Media and Video Content

One of the best ways to begin gaining more traffic to your site would be to take advantage of social media and video content. At the time of writing, about 4.26 billion people are using social media around the world, which means that you can target your audience and funnel traffic to your site by implementing a social media growth strategy.

In addition to this, you should highly consider creating video content to drive traffic. Recent updates to the Google algorithm have now introduced suggesting videos as a result to search queries. For example, if you were to Google “how to tie dye a shirt”, a YouTube video will be the first result. As a new website, you should consider creating video content for YouTube and then embedding that video to a page on your site that contains a blog post with additional information.