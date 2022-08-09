Can’t commute? No problem – online learning is here to stay

Not everyone wants to, or can, commute to class every day. Commuting has never been a particularly enjoyable activity, regardless of what you are commuting to. All you need to do is read the news to find a multitude of articles and opinion pieces all celebrating the continuation of remote and hybrid working arrangements which companies around the world have introduced.

One segment of the population which is seriously impacted by the time and costs of commuting is students. Thankfully, online learning is a commute-free alternative.

The online learning revolution

One of the lasting impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic has been the transition of education from in-person to online formats. Every industry had to change during the pandemic and education was no different. Entire courses and degree programs had to make the transition to online learning within the span of a few months.

The fact that courses and degrees successfully transitioned to digital and remote learning illustrated the power and potential of online learning. Since then, online learning has become a much more widely accepted form of tuition.

For example, it is now possible to complete a fully accredited PhD program through fully remote learning. The online PhD in nursing online programs offered by Wilkes University are the perfect example of such a program. The course is much more affordable than other PhD programs, it has an incredibly flexible format and is designed to be completed as the student works.

There are many online programs available and not every program is created equally. However, the online learning revolution has certainly begun, and it looks like now there is no going back.

Cost of living and accommodation prices

The cost of living is on the rise and so is the cost of buying a home and renting a room. As students tend to prefer living near universities, the cost of living is typically even higher closer to a university.

Studying remotely allows students to live wherever they want and still have the same amount of access to their school, professors and classmates.

Creating a space for yourself

If you are learning from home, there are still a few things you can do to ensure that your study space helps you to make the most of your education. If you live with pets, a partner or you have a family – learning at home can be difficult.

It can be challenging to get quiet time alone to get through your lectures, seminars, projects and assignments if you live in a busy home environment. In order to carve out some mental and physical space for your studies, you should try to create a home office space. Even a small desk in the corner of a room can feel more like an office than working at the kitchen table.

Investing in a good pair of noise-canceling headphones and asking for support from your partner or family are other tactics that can help you to create a good study environment at home.