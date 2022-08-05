Best Ways To Surprise Your Newly Married Bhaiya-Bhabhi On This Rakshabandhan?

If you are in search of the best ideas for newly married bhaiya and bhabhi to surprise Raksha Bandhan, then this article is useful to you.

Rakhi is the festival of love between brother and sister. This festival is celebrated with utmost joy all over India. Not only in India, but also the togetherness has been seen overseas as well, where sisters send rakhi with sweets, chocolates, and best wishes to their brothers.

If you are eagerly waiting for Raksha Bandhan to celebrate with family and siblings along with your bhaiya and bhabhi, then you must be planning to surprise them with unique gifts. If in case your brother is newly married, then you must want to welcome a new member of your family, which you say bhabhi. She is such a relative who loves and cares for you as a sister. So, it’s your responsibility to let her feel special through the wishes and Raksha Bandhan gifts with same day rakhi delivery. Lumba Rakhi is quite famous to pick for your sister-in-law, but amazing gift items along with that will make the moments.

What is Lumba Rakhi?

Lumba rakhi has been a tradition in recent times that is tied by a sister to her brother and sister-in-law, followed by applying tilak and worship. This special rakhi signifies a bond between sister and sister-in-law for their love, friendship, and understanding. You can buy Lumba rakhi along with the best online rakhi gift foryour bhaiya and bhabhi. Some quick picking gifts could be a makeup kit, apparel, watch, perfumes, kitchenware, and many more to surprise your bhabhi.

Let’s see some amazing and useful gift ideas to make your loving brother and sweet bhabhi happy.

3 Amazing Gift Ideas For Newly Married Bhaiya And Bhabhi

Bhaiya and bhabhi are considered the best lovely couple after your parents. So, surprise this year with amazing gifts ideas for your newly married bhaiya and bhabhi, which are explained below;-

1] Gourmet Hamper

When your bhaiya and bhabhi just cannot avoid eating healthy things, then gourmet hampers will be the best gift for them. It comprises healthy snacks, cookies, yogurt, dry fruits, dark chocolates, protein bars, etc.

2] Personalized Mug Designed With Rakhi

A personalized mug will be the best Raksha Bandhan gift to your newly married brother and sister-in-law. The photos on the mug will give them a unique experience of the first rakhi celebration after their marriage. This trend has been increasing since time ordering this personalized mug.

3] Perfume Gift Sets

Perfumes are the best things that every couple loves from the beginning. So, give these Raksha Bandhan perfume sets to both men and women. This is one of the final and essential things to complete the look. So, for your lovely and pretty couples, this gift would be best for them to cherish your presence.