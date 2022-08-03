Quickest and Easiest Online Games for Some Fast Fun

When you come home after a long day of work, you might be keenly aware that you only have so many hours left in the day. Once you take away the time it’ll take to prepare food for yourself and go to bed, you might not be talking about very much time at all, within which you get to enjoy yourself.

With this in mind, you want to have some options that you can quickly jump into without any of the admin of choosing what to do and getting there in the first place. The internet is only a touch away, thanks to your smartphone, and knowing the quickest online games to play can mean that you get started the second you get home.

Slot Games

Even if you’ve never played a slot game before in your life, you likely have some awareness of what they are, and that awareness might be all that it takes in order to get started. There are many types of slot games, so once you have somewhere you can go in order to play them, such as https://www.gamblingsites.com/real-money/slots/, you can go about choosing the one that feels right for you. Some of these differences might be purely in relation to the aesthetic, but others might be more deeply rooted, such as in how you aim to get the bonuses or the free spins or how many reels you have to align in order to win. With such a simple goal in mind with this game, you likely won’t have to think too hard about it, and that might represent the appeal.

Fortnite

Gaming is an incredibly broad hobby thanks to the diverse range of genres and experiences available to you, and you might find that your interests best fall within the shooter genre. If that is the case, you’re in luck, and you’ve likely already heard of Fortnite – the cross-platform game that’s even available on mobile. These quick, fun, and, most importantly, free games have become incredibly popular in recent times, and if you’ve yet to experience it yourself, you might soon find out why.

Due to the range of ways in which you can play this game, this might be an even more appealing option, as it doesn’t necessarily restrict you to the smaller screen of your smartphone.

Pokemon Go

While it might not still receive the same amount of public attention as it did when it was released in 2016, Pokemon Go remains a popular game with a dedicated amount of support from its developers, meaning that the option to play it is still very much there. This is certainly quick and easy to play, but it has the added advantage of taking you outside on a purposeful stroll, something that you might be even more appreciative of if you’ve spent the whole day inside or sat down. However, it’s still important that you pay the right amount of attention to your surroundings, even when the contents of your phone might dictate where your walk is taking you.