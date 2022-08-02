Guidelines to clean dental implants in a few steps

An estimated 3,000,000 individuals worldwide have gone for dental implants, which steadily increase annually. Dental implants are a workable option for those with missing teeth because implants bind with natural bone and effectively support tooth replacement. Dental implants also furnish added advantages of allowing the tooth placement to feel like natural teeth. Remember that it functions like natural teeth and adds to your overall appearance. Caring and cleaning for these implants is your duty.

Failing to provide proper care for the dental implants from Pacific Dental & Implant Solutions may increase the inflammation, affecting the hard and soft tissues around the implants. If you desire to improve its functionality and appearance, you have to be serious about its maintenance. If you leave it unaddressed, peri-implantitis may result in loss of dental implant and bone. Hence, it would help if you were abreast of the cleaning guides that minimize the risk of Peri-implantitis and maintain a healthy, bright, and attractive smile.

Use soft bristle brushes

Soft bristle brushes do not damage the gums because it puts minimum pressure on the tooth and gums. Hence, there are no chances of bleeding and further problems. Electric toothbrushes may disrupt and displace bacteria from teeth effectively compared to manual toothbrushes because they generate more brush strokes than the human hand. Irrespective of whether you select manual or electric toothbrushes, ensure that the bristles are soft.

Brush twice every day

Brushing early in the morning and before bed is vital to limit plaque build-up. It removes bacteria and helps you with proper oral hygiene. More so, it reduces the risk of plaque build-up and overnight decay. Various dentists encourage brushing after meals or any day to remove bacteria and food debris.

Use water flossers

Many dentists suggest water flossers and not dental floss. Water flossers are also called oral irrigators and dental water jets. These remove and disrupt bacteria in depth, which measures 6 mm deep. Because of their benefits, it contributes to oral hygiene and ensures the proper functioning of dental implants. Various water flossers are available with rubber tip stimulators and other attachments designed to accommodate sensitive gum and effectively clean hard-to-reach regions.

You may use bridge and crown floss because these are designed for scrubbing around and under dental implants. It serves the purpose of adequate care and thereby increases the life of dental implants. Regular dental visits and following the dentist’s recommendations are necessary to care for dental implants. Various hard-to-reach areas inside the mouth require proper care. Hence, you have to take sufficient steps to ensure that the implant surface and the area around it are in decent condition.

You must be familiar with these steps to ensure apt results. You may also conduct a regular oral health examination to monitor the dental implant’s condition. Speak to your dentist if you face discomfort with the implants. If you ignore problems might take a severe turn. It is better to take action when you face little oral pain.