Rehab Treatment Through a Partial Hospitalization Program

What is PHP Rehab and What To Expect?

A partial hospitalization program is an excellent form of treatment for many patients. In terms of healthcare, PHP provides patients with much of the same services that residential treatment does. This includes the many forms of therapy available in residential treatment, such as individual, group, and holistic therapy. The main difference between a PHP and a more conventional residential treatment is how much time patients will spend at a drug rehab center.

Drug treatment through a PHP not only helps patients work through their addictions but also through any mental health issues that may be co-related to their addictions. It is likely the case for many patients that a pre-existing mental health issue helped spur their initial drug usage or that their addiction has formed new problems for their mental health. Either way, patients can rest assured that partial hospitalization offers support for these co-related issues, much like residential treatment would.

Patients can also expect access to other therapeutic options such as equine, art, and music therapy. These holistic therapies provide opportunities for tremendous growth. For instance, the benefits of equine therapy are numerous. Firstly, patients learn to work on building bonds and relationships by performing many activities with horses, who are very loving animals. Secondly, through interactions with horses, medical experts can evaluate patients’ changing behaviours and attitudes and accordingly adjust their treatment plans.

Further, art therapy gives patients an outstanding opportunity to express themselves and their emotions. Clear expressions allow patients to de-stress and it also allows experts to better understand their patients. Art therapy provides a level of expressionism that the verbal word just can’t meet. On a similar note, music therapy can not only be used to help patients express themselves but it can be used to influence patients too. Music plays a big role in affecting moods and evoking emotions. Naturally, patients can use music therapy to improve their moods greatly. Ultimately, all of these therapeutic options work to boost patients’ well-being as well as provide them with more specialized treatment plans.

Ideally, undergoing partial hospitalization should not detract from the quality of care that a patient receives. If anything, rehabbing through partial hospitalization can improve upon the recovery process for the right patients. By allowing patients to return home after their clinical visits, they can work on migrating back to their daily lives. On the same note, it opens the doors to drug and alcohol treatment for those with busy lifestyles and cramped schedules.

Who is a Partial Hospitalization Program Designed For?

PHP Drug and Alcohol rehab is designed for a wide array of patients. First and foremost, partial hospitalization is obviously intended for those that are suffering from a drug or alcohol addiction. However, it can also be useful for recovering patients going through a relapse.

Besides this general requirement, there are several other conditions that would qualify a patient for a PHP rehab program. Firstly, patients need to have a safe, secure, and most importantly, sober residential environment to call home. If a patient does not have access to a sober living arrangement or one cannot be provided to them (such as sober-living homes), they cannot utilize partial hospitalization to its full effectiveness and would benefit more from full-time residential treatment.

Secondly, patients that would benefit from therapy that targets the root causes of drug and alcohol addiction can qualify for PHP. These patients may be at any point in their recovery process. Whether just starting out, or long into their journey, patients are bound to benefit from understanding their addiction better.

On a similar note, PHP can also be perfect for patients who are simply interested in niche forms of therapy such as equine, art, and music therapy. Such forms of therapy are generally more holistic and therefore, allow patients to work on their overall physical, mental, and spiritual well-being. Ideally, improving a patient’s well-being makes their recovery process much more manageable.

Finally, anyone who has attended a drug or alcohol detox program or a residential treatment program in the past may also be eligible for partial hospitalization. As it makes the transition back to daily life much smoother, PHP can be the logical next step for patients that have gone through comprehensive round-the-clock care.